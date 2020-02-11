हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Kohli and Shaw aim to rebuild after Agarwal's departure

In the first ODI, India were beaten at Hamilton even after posting 347 and though the Indian bowlers did well in the second ODI, the batsmen failed to capitalise on the good works done by the bowlers, this allowing the Kiwis to win the match and the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:56
Having already lost the three-match ODI series, Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to salvage pride and register a consolation win when they face hosts New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday (Febaruayr 11).

Since India have already conceded the series, they could give a chance to explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has not played in the ODI series, to play in the third ODI. 

Manish Pandey, who was one of India's star performers in the T20Is series against the Black Caps, is expected to replace Kedar Jadhav, who was not very impressive in the first two ODIs. 

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur said on Monday (February 10) that team will look to come out with positive intent and will give everything to win the last match.

"Every match is important. Just because we are 0-2 down, this does not mean that the final match is not important. Every international match holds a key. We are 0-2 down. We can express ourselves and we will play with freedom," Thakur told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

For New Zealand, it will be an opportunity to avenge the 5-0 drubbing in the T20Is and a whitewash will be historic for the Black Caps. The hosts will be happy to welcome Kane Williamson to the side after missing his services for the two ODIs due to injury.

11 February 2020, 07:49 AM

SIX!! Kohli walks down the track and executes a perfect short-arm pull to score a huge six of Southee's delivery.

11 February 2020, 07:48 AM

Kohli and Shaw batting watchfully after the early departure of Mayank Agarwal. (India: 15/1, (3/50 ov)

11 February 2020, 07:43 AM

Skipper Virat Kohli walks in after Mayank Agarwal's early departure.

11 February 2020, 07:40 AM

WICKET!! Jamieson cleans bowled Mayank Agarwal. Jamieson kept the ball on the off stump and Agarwal plays down the wrong line to depart after scoring just one run.

11 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Shaw and Agarwal star cautiously to score five runs in the first over. (India: 5/0 (1/50 overs)

11 February 2020, 07:30 AM

Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw make their way to the middle. Tim Southee gets ready to bowl first over.

11 February 2020, 07:06 AM

India skipper Virat Kohli says they don't mind batting first. Manish Pandey replaces Kedhar Jadhav in India team.

11 February 2020, 07:05 AM

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says that he decided to bowl first keeping in mind tge dew factor. Mitch Santner replaces Mark Chapman. 

11 February 2020, 07:04 AM

New Zealand win the toss and op to bowl first.

