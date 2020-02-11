India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Kohli and Shaw aim to rebuild after Agarwal's departure

11 February 2020, 07:49 AM
SIX!! Kohli walks down the track and executes a perfect short-arm pull to score a huge six of Southee's delivery.
11 February 2020, 07:48 AM
Kohli and Shaw batting watchfully after the early departure of Mayank Agarwal. (India: 15/1, (3/50 ov)
11 February 2020, 07:43 AM
Skipper Virat Kohli walks in after Mayank Agarwal's early departure.
11 February 2020, 07:40 AM
WICKET!! Jamieson cleans bowled Mayank Agarwal. Jamieson kept the ball on the off stump and Agarwal plays down the wrong line to depart after scoring just one run.
11 February 2020, 07:35 AM
Shaw and Agarwal star cautiously to score five runs in the first over. (India: 5/0 (1/50 overs)
11 February 2020, 07:30 AM
Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw make their way to the middle. Tim Southee gets ready to bowl first over.
11 February 2020, 07:06 AM
India skipper Virat Kohli says they don't mind batting first. Manish Pandey replaces Kedhar Jadhav in India team.
11 February 2020, 07:05 AM
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says that he decided to bowl first keeping in mind tge dew factor. Mitch Santner replaces Mark Chapman.
11 February 2020, 07:04 AM
New Zealand win the toss and op to bowl first.