India vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs OMA: India Eyes To Continue Undefeated Streak

India vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs OMA: Before their much-anticipated encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan, India is set to take on Oman in their final group-stage match. Riding a wave of excellent form, the Indian team enters this fixture as strong favourites and will be aiming to continue their title defense on a high note. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India has delivered exceptional performances so far, securing dominant wins against both the UAE and Pakistan by margins of nine and seven wickets, respectively. Their standout moment came with a victory over Pakistan in a high-stakes clash held in Dubai. With their bowlers already showcasing top form in the first two matches, the team will likely use the game against Oman to give their batters more time at the crease.

Meanwhile, Oman has suffered defeats in both of their matches against Pakistan and the UAE and has already been eliminated from the tournament. While an upset against the formidable Indian side seems improbable, Oman will be eager to enhance their performance levels as they look ahead to upcoming competitions.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf