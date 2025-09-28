India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final, IND vs PAK: Will Hardik Pandya Play The Asia Cup Final?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. This will be the first-ever title clash between the two sides in the tournament’s 41-year history, adding extra intensity to a rivalry already steeped in drama and passion.

India Hold the Edge

India, the defending champions and most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles, have already defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage and by six wickets in the Super Four clash.

Opener Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer of the tournament with 309 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 204.64, including three fifties. On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav leads the wicket charts with 13 scalps at 9.84. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi will spearhead the attack with nine wickets. The battle between Abhishek and Shaheen could decide the contest.

India face fitness worries as Hardik Pandya remains a bowling concern and Abhishek dealt with cramps in the last game.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.