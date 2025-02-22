LIVE | IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Haris Rauf Reminds India Of Painful Memories Of Dubai Ahead Of Sunday's Clash
India vs Pakistan (IND VS PAK) 5th Match Preview Live Updates: Rohit Sharma led-India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Defending champions Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure when they face arch-rivals India as they lost their campaigner opener against New Zealand in Karachi. On the other hand, India opened their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh and will look to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan.
Squads For IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Shahid Afridi On India's Batting
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has admitted that India hold the edge in terms of match-winners, especially batters.
"A match-winner is someone who knows how to win games single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan. India's middle and lower order have been crucial in their victories. We have seen players perform well in patches, but sustaining that across 50-60 matches is where India is ahead. However, to beat India, we need a collective effort from our batsmen, bowlers, and spinners," said Afridi.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Haris Rauf's Big Comment
Ahead of the marquee IND vs PAK clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has reminded India of the latter's two losses in Dubai in 2021 and 2022.
"No doubt, it will boost our confidence. We have beaten India here in back-to-back years. We will try and repeat the good things from those games and try and beat India. I hope it's a good match," Haris Rauf told reporters in Dubai.
"No doubt, the record is good. But it depends on the pitches. It might be a spin track. We will look at the conditions and try and use them well," he added.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Ex-India Pacer Wants Pakistan To Win
Atul Wassan wants Pakistan to win against India to enhance the competitiveness of the upcoming Champions Trophy.
"I want Pakistan to win because it will be fun, tournament-wise. If you don't let Pakistan win, then what will you do? If Pakistan wins, then it becomes a contest. There should be an equal fight," Wassan told ANI.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Extended Practice Session For Pakistan
The Pakistan cricket team had an extended practice session on Friday where Babar Azam faced several bowlers ahead of the Champions Trophy match against India. The team practised for three hours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with all the batter, barring skipper Mohammad Rizwan, undergoing an extended 20-minute batting session.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's Thoughts On Pitch
"It's just one game, very hard to make anything out of the track, but we knew there's not enough grass on the pitch and it is going to be on the slower side and that is exactly how the pitch played".
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Much Awaited Clash
The Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will look to make an impact with the bat against their arch-rivals.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Rohit vs Rizwan
India's skipper Rohit Sharma has played 19 ODIs as of now against Pakistan where the 37-year-old has scored 873 runs. Mohammad Rizwan on the other hand has made 49 runs in three matches against India in ODIs.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam
As of now, Virat Kohli has taken part in 16 ODIs against Pakistan and the Indian batting maestro scored 678 runs including three centuries. Babar Azam on the other hand has played 7 ODIs against India and has made 218 runs.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Good News For Indian Team
India's star batter Shubman Gill scored his 8th ODI century against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. On the back of Gill's ton, India managed to beat Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: IIT Baba's Prediction
IIT Baba, who gained viral fame at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, has declared that India would not emerge victorious against Pakistan.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Waqar On Dubai Pitch
Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis feels that pitch conditions make India even stronger favorites. He pointed out that India has five spinners in their squad, while Pakistan has only one specialist spinner.
"You are being very nice to us. You are saying 80-20 in India’s favour on a flat pitch. Even if it turns, India have four spinners and we have one spinner," said Waqar.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Pujara On Dubai Pitch
Cheteshwar Pujara feels India as favourites for their upcoming clash against Pakistan. However, with the pitches being slow and spin-friendly In Dubai, he believes Pakistan’s chances have improved.
"This is a big game, both teams will be under pressure. India will have an edge and are the favourite team but the wicket is such that the team who performs well on the given day will win,” Pujara said on the ’ DP World Dressing Room’ show.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Do-Or-Die Clash For Pakistan
Having lost their campaign opener against New Zealand, Pakistan now face a do-or-die clash against arch-rivals India. If Pakistan lose against India, they will be knocked out of Champions Trophy 2025.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Special Aircraft For Pakistan
The Pakistan team reached Dubai from Karachi via a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft. The squad was accompanied by six Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who will oversee the arrangements for the high-profile clash between the tournament hosts and fierce rivals India, who will be playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Pakistan's Updated Squad
Pakistan's updated squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Fakhar Zaman's Replacement
Imam-ul-Haq has been named as Fakhar Zaman's replacement in the Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad. The 27-year-old, who has featured in 72 ODIs, has 3138 runs to his name at an average of 48.3.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Big Setback For Pakistan
Pakistan have suffered a massive blow as opener Fakhar Zaman will miss his side's match against India in Dubai on Sunday. Fakhar hurt himself while fielding in the opening over of Pakistan's clash against New Zealand in Karachi and has been subsequently ruled out of the tournament ahead of the big contest against arch-rival India.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: India Look To Continue Winning Momentum
Rohit Sharma-led India started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh with a six-wicket win on Thursday. So, they will be high on confidence and will look to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan on Sunday.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Pressure On Pakistan
Defending champions Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their first game of Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi’s National Stadium. So, they will be under tremendous pressure when they face arch-rivals India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates.
