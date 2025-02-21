Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2862026https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/india-vs-pakistan-icc-champions-trophy-2025-match-preview-5th-match-23rd-feb-ind-vs-pak-predicted-playing-xi-head-to-head-records-stats-dubai-stadium-virat-kohli-rohit-sharma-babar-azam-mohammad-rizwan-fans-cheer-up-2862026.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

LIVE | IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Pressure On Pakistan Against Rohit Sharma-Led India In Dubai

India vs Pakistan (IND VS PAK) 5th Match Live Updates: Rohit Sharma led-India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 11:20 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

IND VS PAK 5th Match Live Updates: Rohit Sharma led-India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Defending champions Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure when they face arch-rivals India as they lost their campaigner opener against New Zealand in Karachi. On the other hand, India opened their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh and will look to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan.

Squads For IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Follow Live Updates of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match At Zee News

21 February 2025
11:17 IST

IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: India Look To Continue Winning Momentum  

Rohit Sharma-led India started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh with a six-wicket win on Thursday. So, they will be high on confidence and will look to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan on Sunday. 

11:10 IST

IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Pressure On Pakistan

Defending champions Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their first game of Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi’s National Stadium. So, they will be under tremendous pressure when they face arch-rivals India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.  

11:03 IST

IND VS PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome
 
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK