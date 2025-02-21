LIVE | IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: Pressure On Pakistan Against Rohit Sharma-Led India In Dubai

IND VS PAK 5th Match Live Updates: Rohit Sharma led-India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Defending champions Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure when they face arch-rivals India as they lost their campaigner opener against New Zealand in Karachi. On the other hand, India opened their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh and will look to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan.

Squads For IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.