India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Aim To Dominate Pakistan In Super 4 Clash

India vs Pakistan, Live Score And Updates Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Salman Agha's Pakistan in a high-voltage Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Just a week after India's commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a Group A match - marred by a post-match "no-handshake" controversy - this encounter promises even more intensity, both on and off the field.
India entered Asia's premier cricket tournament as defending champions and cruised through Group A with wins over UAE, Pakistan and Oman. On the other hand, Pakistan faced a scare against UAE but scraped into Super 4s with a last-gasp victory, highlighting their batting fragility.
The stakes are very high as a win here could propel either side toward the final on September 28, potentially setting up a third IND-PAK clash in the Asia Cup 2025.
Squads For India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem
India vs Pakistan Super 4, Live Updates: Streaming Details
The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, offering coverage across multiple language feeds.
Sony Sports 1 - English
Sony Sports 3 - Hindi
Sony Sports 4 - Tamil/Telugu commentary
Cricket fans in India will also be able to live stream the game through the SonyLIV app and website by subscribing to the platform.
India vs Pakistan Super 4, Live Updates: Match Details
The much-awaited contest will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live blog and updates of Super 4's second match between India and Pakistan. Follow Zee News for live score and updates.
