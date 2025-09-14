India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Vs Bumrah A Battle To Watch

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Asia Cup 2025 : India and Pakistan meet in a new era of T20 cricket, with stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan giving way to fresh faces such as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub, and Salman Agha. Both sides enter the clash in similar form (WWWLW), with Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha under the spotlight. India may rely on spin options alongside Bumrah, while Pakistan could recall Haris Rauf. Dubai’s conditions favour spinners, though chasing teams hold a strong record. With rising talents and high stakes, this encounter promises fresh rivalries and the familiar thrill of India vs Pakistan.

Follow live score of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match from Dubai International Stadium on Sunday