ASIA CUP 2025

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Vs Bumrah A Battle To Watch

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup, Ind vs Pak:  India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash features a new generation of stars as both teams miss veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a high-stakes T20 battle in Dubai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live: Fresh faces like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha set to take center stage in Dubai clash.
  • IND vs PAK T20 Rivalry: Both teams miss star names Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, making way for a new generation of match-winners.
  • India vs Pakistan Today Match: Dubai conditions favor spinners, but history shows chasing sides have dominated recent IND vs PAK T20 encounters.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live: A new chapter of the greatest cricket rivalry unfolds in Dubai
LIVE Blog

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Asia Cup 2025 : India and Pakistan meet in a new era of T20 cricket, with stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan giving way to fresh faces such as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub, and Salman Agha. Both sides enter the clash in similar form (WWWLW), with Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha under the spotlight. India may rely on spin options alongside Bumrah, while Pakistan could recall Haris Rauf. Dubai’s conditions favour spinners, though chasing teams hold a strong record. With rising talents and high stakes, this encounter promises fresh rivalries and the familiar thrill of India vs Pakistan.

Follow live score of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match from Dubai International Stadium on Sunday

14 September 2025
09:40 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Asia Cup 2025 : Squads

Squads for Asia Cup 2025
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk)

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

09:08 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK