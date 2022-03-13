India vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Live score and updates: India on top as tea is taken on Day 2

Sri Lanka were reduced to 86-6 in response to India`s 252 on day one of the second test, leaving the hosts 166 runs ahead so far in the day-night game played in front of a near-capacity crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

On a pitch that offered turn and variable bounce, Sri Lanka`s spinners thrived in the first two sessions, but Shreyas Iyer was unperturbed and top-scored with 92 after India won the toss and opted to bat first.

While Lasith Embuldeniya (3-94) and Praveen Jayawickrama (3-81) constantly troubled the Indian batsmen, Iyer smashed 10 fours and four sixes before he became the last wicket to fall, stumped eight runs short of a second Test century.

In response, Sri Lanka`s top order collapsed to 28-4 as India`s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bagged three and two wickets respectively, while Axar Patel picked a wicket.