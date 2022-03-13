India vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Live score and updates: India on top as tea is taken on Day 2

13 March 2022, 15:39 PM
India-61/1 at Tea
Captain Rohit Sharma and Hanuman Vihari going at the moment as Sri Lanka desperately hunting for a wicket. Vihari is looking to settle in while Rohit is comfortable at the moment, eyeing a big targer for Sri Lanka.
Rohit 30 (48) & Vihari 8 (27), India lead by 206 runs
13 March 2022, 15:28 PM
OUT!
Opener Mayank Agarwal gone for 22 off 34, Caught by De Silva at gully, bowled by Embuldeniya. Left-arm spinner gets Sri Lanka the first wicket of Day 2. Mayank Agarwal was looking set for a good knock but beaten by the turn of the pitch.
India-42/1 (11 overs), Rohit 20 (30), Ind lead by 186 runs
13 March 2022, 15:24 PM
Rohit dropped!
Rohit Sharma dropped on 18 by Thirumane, who was placed at slip. Apart from that chance, Rohit & Mayank have not given any easy pickings to the Lanka bowling attack who are keen to their first breakthrough. Both Indian batters look comfortable on the crease for now.
India-36 (10 overs), Rohit 19 (29) & Agarwal 18 (30)
13 March 2022, 14:41 PM
Rohit & Agarwal start for India
Skipper Rohit Sharma alongside Mayank Agarwal open the batting for India, Sri Lanka eyeing an early wicket but India start steadily. Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and spinner Embuldeniya into the attack for Lanka.
India- 1/0 (3 overs), Rohit 1 (9) & Agarwal 0 (9)
13 March 2022, 14:24 PM
Sri Lanka 109/10 (35.5 overs)
Sri Lanka finish their first innings at 109 after a dominant performance from the Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah gets 5 wickets and India bowl out Sri Lanka in just 35.5 overs. India lead by 143 runs now. Sri Lanka are in big trouble now as they need to improve in all their departments.
13 March 2022, 14:17 PM
BUMRAH GETS FIVE!
Dickwella gone for 21 (38), he was Sri Lanka's last hope to get a respective total, India all over Sri Lanka now as 9 wickets gone. Jasprit Bumrah gets his 5th wicket of the match. Earlier, Ravichandra Ashwin knocked Suranga Lakmal's stumps over for the 8th wicket.
Sri Lanka-100/9 (35 overs)
13 March 2022, 14:08 PM
BUMRAH STRIKES!
India continue their Day 1 dominance as Jasprit Bumrah strikes again, Lasith Embuldeniya gone for 1. Caught by Rishabh Pant. Tried to play the pull-shot but completely miss-times it as he gets beaten by the pace of Bumrah.
Sri Lanka- 96/7 (32.2 overs)
13 March 2022, 13:54 PM
BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack for India on Day 2 of the Pink-Ball Test. Dickwella smacks him for consecutive boundaries in the first over as Sri Lanka look to steady themselves after falling quickly on Day 1.
Sri Lanka-94/6 (31 overs), Embuldeniya 0 (10), Dickwella 21 (35)