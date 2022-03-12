India vs SL 2nd Test Live score and updates: Virat, Vihari fall in quick succession

12 March 2022, 15:58 PM
Two big wickets for SL
Both Virat and Vihari gone in quick succession and the new pair in is Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant
India 92/4
12 March 2022, 15:21 PM
Kohli & Vihari going strong
India batters Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari building a steady partnership for India. Kohli filled with cheers from the the Bengaluru crowd demanding a century from him, Vihari looking in great touch so far, he is taking right decisions on every ball. Parntership of 38 runs from Kohli & Vihari.
India-67/2 (21 overs), Kohli 15 (29) & Vihari 31 (66)
12 March 2022, 15:08 PM
India complete 50
Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli at the crease for India as they Sri Lanka eye another wicket before Tea. Vihari looking in good form as he takes the Lankan spinners to the cleaners, beautiful batting from the right-hand batsman till now.
India-52/2 (16 overs), Kohli 5 (17) & Vihari 26 (48)
12 March 2022, 15:03 PM
Spin-twins come in for Sri Lanka
Jayawickrama and Embuldeniya attack for Sri Lanka as India look to walk away from a delicate situation after losing both openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli have a lot on their shoulders as India need a partnership now.
Ind- 39/2 (13 overs), Kohli 2 (7) & Vihari 16 (40)
12 March 2022, 14:35 PM
Skipper GONE!
Skipper Rohit Sharma OUT! Embuldeniya gets his man, tries to defend the left-arm spinner but edges it straight to short-gully for a great catch. Virat Kohli walks in at number 4 now for India.
India- 29/2 (9.3 overs)
12 March 2022, 14:25 PM
SIX!
Rohit Sharma smacks left-arm fast bowler Fernando for a maximum. It was a good-length ball but Sharma is very dangerous when he plays the pull-shot. India eyeing a good partnership now after Mayank Agarwal's early wicket.
India-23/1 (6 overs), Vihari 2 (14) & Rohit 15 (16)
12 March 2022, 14:21 PM
OUT!
Mayank Agarwal GONE! It was a no-ball but Agarwal wanted a single, Rohit Sharma called out 'NO' loudly but Agarwal got confused and Jayawickrama runs him out.
India-15/1 (4 overs), Rohit 7 (10) & Vihari 2 (10)
12 March 2022, 13:32 PM
Playing XI
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama
12 March 2022, 13:31 PM
Toss
India win the toss and they have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second Test.