India vs SL 2nd Test Live score and updates: Virat, Vihari fall in quick succession

Follow Live score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test taking place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 12, 2022 - 16:00
Comments |
Virat Kohli is looking for his 71st international ton (Source: Twitter)

After winning the first match convincingly, India will look for a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, when the two sides meet in the second and final Test, which will be played under the lights, in Bengaluru from Saturday (March 12).

A dominating win by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali consolidated India's fifth position in the World Test Championship standings but they will be looking to move further up with a win in Bengaluru.

Check LIVE score of India vs SL 2nd Test here

It will be India's third day-night pink-ball Test at home, following matches in Kolkata against Bangladesh (November 2019) and Ahmedabad against England (February 2021). India won both those Tests inside three days.

Though India won the last match easily, the pink-ball Test presents a whole different set of challenges and will also keep hosts on their toes. The Rohit-Sharma-led side can't afford a home slip-up at this juncture of the Test Championship cycle and it should motivate them to maintain their intensity.

12 March 2022, 15:58 PM

Two big wickets for SL

Both Virat and Vihari gone in quick succession and the new pair in is Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

India 92/4

12 March 2022, 15:21 PM

Kohli & Vihari going strong

India batters Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari building a steady partnership for India. Kohli filled with cheers from the the Bengaluru crowd demanding a century from him, Vihari looking in great touch so far, he is taking right decisions on every ball. Parntership of 38 runs from Kohli & Vihari.

India-67/2 (21 overs), Kohli 15 (29) & Vihari 31 (66)

12 March 2022, 15:08 PM

India complete 50

Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli at the crease for India as they Sri Lanka eye another wicket before Tea. Vihari looking in good form as he takes the Lankan spinners to the cleaners, beautiful batting from the right-hand batsman till now.

India-52/2 (16 overs), Kohli 5 (17) & Vihari 26 (48)

12 March 2022, 15:03 PM

Spin-twins come in for Sri Lanka

Jayawickrama and Embuldeniya attack for Sri Lanka as India look to walk away from a delicate situation after losing both openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli have a lot on their shoulders as India need a partnership now.

Ind- 39/2 (13 overs), Kohli 2 (7) & Vihari 16 (40) 

12 March 2022, 14:35 PM

Skipper GONE!

Skipper Rohit Sharma OUT! Embuldeniya gets his man, tries to defend the left-arm spinner but edges it straight to short-gully for a great catch. Virat Kohli walks in at number 4 now for India.

India- 29/2 (9.3 overs)

12 March 2022, 14:25 PM

SIX!

Rohit Sharma smacks left-arm fast bowler Fernando for a maximum. It was a good-length ball but Sharma is very dangerous when he plays the pull-shot. India eyeing a good partnership now after Mayank Agarwal's early wicket.

India-23/1 (6 overs), Vihari 2 (14) & Rohit 15 (16)

12 March 2022, 14:21 PM

OUT!

Mayank Agarwal GONE! It was a no-ball but Agarwal wanted a single, Rohit Sharma called out 'NO' loudly but Agarwal got confused and Jayawickrama runs him out.

India-15/1 (4 overs), Rohit 7 (10) & Vihari 2 (10)

12 March 2022, 13:32 PM

Playing XI

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

12 March 2022, 13:31 PM

Toss

India win the toss and they have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second Test.

