India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20: Team India Aim To Kick Start T20 World Cup 2026's Prep On High
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India are coming into this series after winning the T20I series against Australia.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st T20: With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, defending champions Team India will aim to kick-start their preparation for the marquee event by taking on the strong South African side led by Aiden Markram. The first T20I of the five-match series will take on Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Tuesday, where India will want their key players - Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya - to fire as both of them are making their comeback in the T20I setup, having recovered from injury. Talking about India's playing XI, the batting looks even better with the inclusion of Pandya; the rest all pick themselves up. On the bowling front, keeping the dew factor in mind, the host will want to play with at least two fast bowling options. On the other hand, South Africa will want to start the series on a high after facing defeat in the ODI format.
Full Squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st T20I: Record At Cuttak
At the Barabati Stadium, India have played two T20Is against SA and lost both (while defending), in 2015 and 2022 respectively
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st T20: All Eyes On Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill
India’s two star cricketers, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, are making their comeback to the T20 squad. Vice-captain Gill showed glimpses of form in the recent series against Australia, while Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 (SMAT) Round 4 match in Hyderabad.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs SA 1st T20 from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Tuesday. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
