IND vs SA Live Score, 1st T20: With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, defending champions Team India will aim to kick-start their preparation for the marquee event by taking on the strong South African side led by Aiden Markram. The first T20I of the five-match series will take on Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Tuesday, where India will want their key players - Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya - to fire as both of them are making their comeback in the T20I setup, having recovered from injury. Talking about India's playing XI, the batting looks even better with the inclusion of Pandya; the rest all pick themselves up. On the bowling front, keeping the dew factor in mind, the host will want to play with at least two fast bowling options. On the other hand, South Africa will want to start the series on a high after facing defeat in the ODI format.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana