India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd ODI: India Target Series Win As South Africa Look To Bounce Back In Raipur

IND vs SA Live Updates, 2nd ODI: After a thrilling 17-run victory in Ranchi, India will head into the second ODI against South Africa with momentum and confidence. The match will take place on December 3, 2025, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, where Rohit Sharma’s men will look to seal the series early.

India Riding High After Ranchi Thriller

A remarkable batting effort from experienced stars, coupled with disciplined bowling, helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They will once again rely on the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were standout performers in the opening ODI.

The hosts will aim to avoid late collapses and strengthen their top-order dominance against a South African attack eager for a comeback.

South Africa Seeks Strong Response

Despite the loss, South Africa showed fight in the first match. They are expected to approach the second ODI with renewed intent to level the series and take the contest to a decider.

Their top order struggled early in Ranchi, making partnerships crucial in Raipur—especially against India’s spin duo.

Pitch & Conditions - Balanced but Tricky

The Raipur surface is expected to offer early help for seamers, while spinners may come into play in the middle overs. Boundaries are on the larger side, meaning clean hitting must be backed by calculated stroke-play.

Dew could become a deciding factor later in the game, making chasing a preferred option.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rubin Hermann