12 June 2022, 19:46 PM
BIG WICKET!
India lose another one as Rishabh Pant departs cheaply for 5 (7) caught by van der Dussen bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Brilliant bowling by the spinner as he delibrately bowls outside the off-stump and traps Pant to miss-time the shot for an easy catch at deep covers.
IND- 68/3 (9.1 Overs), Shreyas 26 (23)
12 June 2022, 19:37 PM
Pant & Shreyas in middle
Skipper Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the middle for the Men in Blue after both the openers depart. Kishan has given India the push and now it's on Pant & Shreyas to set up the stage for the explosive batters Hardik pandya and Dinesh Karthik coming in later.
IND- 68/2 (9 Overs), Shreyas 26 (23) & Pant 5 (6)
12 June 2022, 19:31 PM
GONE!
Ishan Kishan caught by bowled by Anrich Nortje for 34 off just 21 balls. Well played by the left-hander, he has done the damage. Beaten by the extra pace from Nortje as Kishan tries to play the hook shot but it was too quick for him and he's caught at deep-square leg.
IND- 48/2 (6.4 Overs), Shreyas 12 (15)
12 June 2022, 19:20 PM
Kishan on FIRE
Ishan Kishan on fire as he charges toward the South African bowling attack, he's batting on 29 runs off 18 balls at the moment. Shreyas Iyer enjoying the show from the other end.
IND- 42/1 (6 Overs), Kishan 29 (18) & Shreyas 11 (14)
12 June 2022, 19:16 PM
BIG OVER!
Ishan Kishan smacks Anrich Nortje for two sixes in an over, takes the pressure off himself and Shreyas Iyer at the non-striker end. India finally get going after the 3rd over.
IND- 25/1 (4 Overs), Kishan 14 (10) & Shreyas 9 (10)
12 June 2022, 19:11 PM
PRESSURE on India
Indian batters in pressure situation as South Africa bowlers give them no easy pickings. Ruturaj Gaikwad is gone in the first over with Shreyas Iyer and Kishan in the middle looking to make an impact inside the powerplay.
IND- 12/1 (3 Overs), Shreyas 8 (9) & Kishan 2 (5)
12 June 2022, 19:00 PM
GONE!
Ruturaj Gaikwad caught by Maharaj bowled by Rabada. South Africa strike early in the very first over as Rabada strikes. India would be disappointed as they lose their first wicket very early.
IND- 3/1 (1 Over), Shreyas 0 (1) & Kishan 1 (1)
12 June 2022, 18:35 PM
Teams: SA have two forced changes, Quinton de Kock out due to injury.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
12 June 2022, 18:19 PM
Toss News!
Temba Bavuma wins toss and South Africa will bowl first.
12 June 2022, 17:14 PM
Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Ishan Kishan's fifty and Hardik Pandya's finishing touch were the key highlights from the first T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Pant's captaincy was the biggest talking point as he took some interesting decisions in his debut captaincy game. Now that India are look level the series after losing the first game by seven wickets, the team mangement might want to make a few changes in the playing XI.
12 June 2022, 17:13 PM
Hello and welcome our LIVE coverage of 2nd T20I between India and South Africa to be played at Barabati cricket stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.
Toss at 6.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned for more updates.