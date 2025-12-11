India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20: India Looks For Another Win

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20: The excitement surrounding the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in New Chandigarh has spiked across search platforms as fans look for reliable live streaming details, exact match timings, telecast options and real-time updates. With India carrying momentum after a dominant win in Cuttack, attention now shifts to how viewers can watch every ball of the upcoming clash. This comprehensive guide combines viewing information with match-specific insights to help fans stay fully ready for the second T20I.

Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live

The match will stream live on the JioStar app and website, which has quickly become the top destination for digital viewers. Fans who prefer television coverage can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner for the series. The combination of JioStar and Star Sports has triggered a spike in searches for terms such as India vs South Africa live streaming, IND vs SA where to watch and India vs SA live on TV.

Match Start Time and Toss Details

The second T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST in New Chandigarh, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. These timings are among the most searched match day queries as viewers plan their preferred platform in advance. Evening fixtures traditionally draw strong digital numbers, helping boost watch time across apps like JioStar.

Venue for the IND vs SA 2nd T20I

The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The venue’s pace-friendly nature has already sparked interest, leading to increased searches for IND vs SA pitch report and India vs South Africa match predictions. Curiosity around the stadium is also driving traffic to preview pages and current form analyses.

Importance of the Match for Both Teams

For India, this game presents an opportunity to take firm control of the series after a commanding 101-run victory in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten fifty and the bowlers’ exceptional performance have set a high-confidence tone. South Africa, meanwhile, must respond strongly after being dismissed for their lowest T20I total of 74. This scenario has pushed searches related to South Africa vs India lineups and India vs SA key players today.