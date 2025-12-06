India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: India, SA Lock Horns In Vizag

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: After two high-scoring encounters, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is leveled at 1-1, setting up a thrilling winner-takes-all contest in the final match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST with the match starting at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Following South Africa's historic Test series win in India the Proteas carry momentum into white-ball cricket, but India, under stand-in captain KL Rahul, will lean on home advantage and batting firepower to avoid a clean sweep across formats.

Both teams have displayed powerful batting, leading to two high-scoring encounters so far and the decider in Visakhapatnam promises another run-fest, with dew and the toss likely to play pivotal roles.

Squads For IND vs SA 3rd ODI In Vizag

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen