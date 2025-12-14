Advertisement
NewsCricketIndia vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: India Aim To Bounce Back, Face South Africa In Dharamsala
IND VS SA

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: India Aim To Bounce Back, Face South Africa In Dharamsala

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I
LIVE Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 14. 

Hosts India will look to bounce back from their crushing defeat in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur and put their best foot forward in Dharamsala. So far, the five-match T20I series, which is currently tied at 1-1, has seen a significant swing in momentum, with India dominating the opener and South Africa bouncing back emphatically in the second game.

This match on Sunday will be a high-stakes affair as both teams vie for a series lead. The ongoing series between India and South Africa is also serving as a key preparation for both sides ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. 

Squads For IND vs SA 3rd T20I In Dharamsala

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of 3rd T20I Between India And South Africa In Dharamsala

14 December 2025
16:13 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Squads

16:11 IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Match Details

Match: 3rd T20I, South Africa Tour of India 2025

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Telecast and Streaming: Star Sports Network And JioHotstar App and website

16:07 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India And South Africa from the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all key updates. 

