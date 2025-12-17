India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: India Aim To Seal Series As South Africa Fight To Stay Alive

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: India and South Africa are set to clash in the fourth T20 International of the ongoing series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, with the hosts holding a crucial edge. With India leading the series 2-1, the match shapes up as a virtual decider, while South Africa faces a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive.

The series so far has delivered high-quality cricket, fluctuating momentum and several standout individual performances. As the action shifts to Lucknow, conditions and tactical execution could play a decisive role.

Pitch and Conditions at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

The Ekana Cricket Stadium has traditionally offered balanced surfaces, but in recent T20S, it has leaned slightly in favour of batters under lights. The pitch tends to start true, allowing stroke-makers to play freely during the power play.

As the match progresses, spinners can come into play if they vary pace and extract grip from the surface. However, dew is expected in the evening, which could neutralise spin and make chasing the preferred option. A first-innings score in the range of 165-180 is likely to be competitive.

The toss could therefore play a key role, with captains expected to bowl first if conditions allow.

SQUADS

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah