India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the five match-series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will also be the venue for the T20 World Cup 2026 final which will take place in March. So, both teams, especially South Africa will look to gauge the conditions as part of their build-up to next year’s marquee tournament.

India, who are leading 2-1, cannot lose the series but will aim for a 3-1 win to end 2025 positively. On the other hand, South Africa need a victory to draw 2-2 and salvage pride after mixed results on tour (won Tests 2-0, but lost ODI series).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on vice captain Shubman Gill's participation with India vice-captain reportedly suffering an injury. If he misses out, Sanju Samson is the likely replacement to open the batting or slot into the top order.

Squads For India vs India vs South Africa 5th T20I

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka