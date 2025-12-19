India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return
India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the five match-series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7 PM IST on Friday, December 19.
Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will also be the venue for the T20 World Cup 2026 final which will take place in March. So, both teams, especially South Africa will look to gauge the conditions as part of their build-up to next year’s marquee tournament.
India, who are leading 2-1, cannot lose the series but will aim for a 3-1 win to end 2025 positively. On the other hand, South Africa need a victory to draw 2-2 and salvage pride after mixed results on tour (won Tests 2-0, but lost ODI series).
Meanwhile, there is no clarity on vice captain Shubman Gill's participation with India vice-captain reportedly suffering an injury. If he misses out, Sanju Samson is the likely replacement to open the batting or slot into the top order.
Squads For India vs India vs South Africa 5th T20I
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: South Africa's Probable XI
South Africa's probable XI for 5th T20I: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Ottneil Baartman
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India's Probable XI In Gill's Absence
India's probable XI for 5th T20I: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Samson To Replace Gill?
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Match Details
Series: South Africa tour of India 2025 – 5th T20I (decider)
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date & Time: December 19, 2025 | Toss at 6:30 PM IST | Match starts at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT)
Current Series Standings: India lead 2-1 (4th T20I in Lucknow abandoned due to fog)
Live Telecast/Streaming in India: Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app/website
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all updates for the last match of the series.
