Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997884https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/india-vs-south-africa-5th-t20i-live-score-today-ind-vs-sa-cricket-match-scorecard-playing-11-squad-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-suryakumar-yadav-aiden-markram-2997884.html
NewsCricketIndia vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the five match-series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7 PM IST on Friday, December 19.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 04:48 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I
LIVE Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the five match-series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will also be the venue for the T20 World Cup 2026 final which will take place in March. So, both teams, especially South Africa will look to gauge the conditions as part of their build-up to next year’s marquee tournament.

India, who are leading 2-1, cannot lose the series but will aim for a 3-1 win to end 2025 positively. On the other hand, South Africa need a victory to draw 2-2 and salvage pride after mixed results on tour (won Tests 2-0, but lost ODI series).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on vice captain Shubman Gill's participation with India vice-captain reportedly suffering an injury. If he misses out, Sanju Samson is the likely replacement to open the batting or slot into the top order.

Squads For India vs India vs South Africa 5th T20I

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of 5th T20I Between India And South Africa

19 December 2025
16:45 IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: South Africa's Probable XI 

South Africa's probable XI for 5th T20I: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Ottneil Baartman

16:42 IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India's Probable XI In Gill's Absence 

India's probable XI for 5th T20I: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

16:27 IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Samson To Replace Gill? 

There is no clarity on vice captain Shubman Gill's participation in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad with India vice-captain reportedly suffering an injury. If he misses out, Sanju Samson is the likely replacement to open the batting or slot into the top order. 

16:19 IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Match Details  

Series: South Africa tour of India 2025 – 5th T20I (decider)  

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad  

Date & Time: December 19, 2025 | Toss at 6:30 PM IST | Match starts at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT)  

Current Series Standings: India lead 2-1 (4th T20I in Lucknow abandoned due to fog)  

Live Telecast/Streaming in India: Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app/website 

16:18 IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all updates for the last match of the series.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Green Card Lottery
Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings
Comet 3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Viewing Guide: When & Where To See Tonight’s Rare Interstellar Comet
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 19-12-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
afghanistan earthquake today
BREAKING | Afghanistan Earthquake Today: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Hindu Kush
Bangladesh protests
Media Offices Torched: What's Happening in Bangladesh After Osman Hadi's Death
Technology
Samsung Unveils Details Of New Exynos Chipset For Galaxy S26
Mahua Moitra
Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi HC Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against Mahua Moitra
CAT 2025
CAT Result 2025 Expected Today? Here’s How To Download The Scorecard
Mumbai Weather
Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Out: How To Download Response Sheets At brlps.in