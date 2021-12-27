IND vs SA Live 1st Test Day 2: Rain washes out 1st session

27 December 2021, 14:00 PM
Inspection at 3pm IST
Umpires will inspect the ground conditions at 1130 (SA time) or 3pm IST. The scheduled lunch break has also been scheduled for the same time. Earliest start of play will be 340pm, so entire first session of Day 2 has been washed out.
27 December 2021, 13:32 PM
Rain has stopped
The morning rain has finally stopped but umpires haven't decided about time of inspection yet. The play on Day 2 has already been delayed by more than 30 mins.
27 December 2021, 13:22 PM
Rain returns on Day 2
Rain has returned on Monday (December 27) morning to Centurion. The start of day's play is delayed till the rain relents.
RAIN DELAY
Persistent rain has put a halt to the start of play on Day 2 of the 1st Test of the #FreedomTestSeries at SuperSport Park.
@BCCI are 272/3 #SAvIND #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 27, 2021
27 December 2021, 13:20 PM
Day 2 start to be delayed
The start to second day's play is expected to be delayed. Although it has stopped raining, ground staff are hard at work to dry the ground after overnight rain.
It's a rainy morning here in Centurion [?]
We are waiting for the skies to clear up #TeamIndia | #SAvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021
27 December 2021, 13:10 PM
Rain hovers over SuperSport Park
There has been plenty of overnight rain in Centurion and the sun hasn't shone through on Monday (December 27) as yet. You can read more about the weather in Centurion here.
27 December 2021, 13:09 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa in Centurion.