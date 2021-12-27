IND vs SA Live 1st Test Day 2: Rain washes out 1st session

Opener KL Rahul showed superb application to score a seventh test century with an unbeaten 122 and steer India to a commanding 272 for three at the close of play on day one of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday. Vice-captain Rahul, who averaged 7.50 in four innings with a top score of 16 in South Africa three years ago, reached his ton off 218 balls as he toyed with a blunt home bowling attack on a slow wicket.

He will resume on the second morning on Monday (December 27) with Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out), whose place in the side had been under scrutiny but played some wonderful shots to share an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 73.