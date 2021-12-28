हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane depart early

Check Live Updates from Day 3 of 1st IND vs SA Test being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday (December 28). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 - 14:12
Comments |
Team India opener KL Rahul is resume on Day 3 of 1st Test against South Africa on unbeaten 122. (Photo: Reuters)

Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday (December 27). With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day.

The umpires had scheduled several pitch inspections, but rain and wet outfield meant that none of them could be carried out. Due to the loss of overs on day two, 98 overs are scheduled for the remaining days of the match, which could be extended by half an hour in the final session.

Earlier, a sublime hundred by KL Rahul, his fifth Test century outside Asia, along with a half-century by Mayank Agarwal helped India dominate the first day’s play on Sunday. At stumps on day one, India were 272/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (batting 122) and Ajinkya Rahane (batting 40) at the crease. The day totally belonged to the tourists` batters. For the hosts, Lungi Ngidi was the only wicket-taker with 3/45 in 17 overs.

28 December 2021, 14:02 PM

Ajinkya Rahane departs for 48

Ajinkya Rahane falls short of fifty, tries to hit on the up but edges Ngidi to keeper Quinton de Kock for 48. India are 291/5 in 97th over.

28 December 2021, 13:57 PM

Rishabh Pant gets his first four

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant gets his first boundary in South Africa. Pant edges Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada past gully for 4. India are 291/4 in 96 overs.

28 December 2021, 13:55 PM

Rahane gets first boundary of Day 3

Ajinkya Rahane moves along to 48 with a single and four off Ngidi. Thick edge off Rahane's blade goes between third slip and gully. India are 286/4 in 95 overs.

28 December 2021, 13:45 PM

Kagiso Rabada sends back KL Rahul

KL Rahul can't add much to his overnight score, departs for 123 edging Kagiso Rabada down the leg-side to Quinton de Kock. India are 278/4 in 94 overs.

28 December 2021, 13:41 PM

Session times on Day 3

Here are the updated session timing on Day 3...

1st session: 10:00 - 12:00, 2nd session: 12:40 - 15:10, 3rd session: 15:30 - 17:30; Overs for the day - 98 overs

28 December 2021, 13:07 PM

Rahane opens scoring on Day 3

Ajinkya Rahane opened India's scoring on Day 3, with a single off the final ball of 91st over bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Rahane moves to 41 and India are 272/3.

28 December 2021, 13:02 PM

Wicket getting better: Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batter said, "Wicket was a little damp when the play began but it is getting better and better."

28 December 2021, 12:59 PM

Clear skies on Day 3

After Day 2's play was washed out without a ball being bowled, what's the weather like in Centurion on Tuesday. Check here.

28 December 2021, 12:58 PM

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa from SuperSport Park in Centurion.

