India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane depart early

28 December 2021, 14:02 PM
Ajinkya Rahane departs for 48
Ajinkya Rahane falls short of fifty, tries to hit on the up but edges Ngidi to keeper Quinton de Kock for 48. India are 291/5 in 97th over.
28 December 2021, 13:57 PM
Rishabh Pant gets his first four
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant gets his first boundary in South Africa. Pant edges Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada past gully for 4. India are 291/4 in 96 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:55 PM
Rahane gets first boundary of Day 3
Ajinkya Rahane moves along to 48 with a single and four off Ngidi. Thick edge off Rahane's blade goes between third slip and gully. India are 286/4 in 95 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:45 PM
Kagiso Rabada sends back KL Rahul
KL Rahul can't add much to his overnight score, departs for 123 edging Kagiso Rabada down the leg-side to Quinton de Kock. India are 278/4 in 94 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:41 PM
Session times on Day 3
Here are the updated session timing on Day 3...
1st session: 10:00 - 12:00, 2nd session: 12:40 - 15:10, 3rd session: 15:30 - 17:30; Overs for the day - 98 overs
A very good morning here in Centurion
It's bright and sunny
28 December 2021, 13:07 PM
Rahane opens scoring on Day 3
Ajinkya Rahane opened India's scoring on Day 3, with a single off the final ball of 91st over bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Rahane moves to 41 and India are 272/3.
28 December 2021, 13:02 PM
Wicket getting better: Rishabh Pant
India wicketkeeper-batter said, "Wicket was a little damp when the play began but it is getting better and better."
28 December 2021, 12:59 PM
Clear skies on Day 3
After Day 2's play was washed out without a ball being bowled, what's the weather like in Centurion on Tuesday. Check here.
28 December 2021, 12:58 PM
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa from SuperSport Park in Centurion.