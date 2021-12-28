India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane depart early

Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday (December 27). With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day.

The umpires had scheduled several pitch inspections, but rain and wet outfield meant that none of them could be carried out. Due to the loss of overs on day two, 98 overs are scheduled for the remaining days of the match, which could be extended by half an hour in the final session.

Earlier, a sublime hundred by KL Rahul, his fifth Test century outside Asia, along with a half-century by Mayank Agarwal helped India dominate the first day’s play on Sunday. At stumps on day one, India were 272/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (batting 122) and Ajinkya Rahane (batting 40) at the crease. The day totally belonged to the tourists` batters. For the hosts, Lungi Ngidi was the only wicket-taker with 3/45 in 17 overs.