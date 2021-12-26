LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: Mayank Agarwal's fifty puts India on top

26 December 2021, 16:16 PM 100 up for India! India on top at the moment. More problems for Proteas as Indian openers take team to 100 without any loss of wickets.

26 December 2021, 16:11 PM FIFTY for Mayank! The Indian opener completes his first Test fifty in South Africa in just his first innings. What a start to his South Africa tour. INDIA 90/0

26 December 2021, 16:00 PM Play resumes after Lunch Alright, back after lunch. Mayank is looking for his fifty. Rabada resumes things for SA.

26 December 2021, 15:21 PM Lunch, Day 1 India 83/0 after 28 overs (Rahul 29, Mayank 46) So players take lunch and India on top. Rahul and Mayank ensured India went unhurt back to the hut at the end of first session. A solid base for the batters to come. Both Rahul and Mayank must make it count.

26 December 2021, 15:02 PM INDIA 71/0 after 25 overs (Rahul 24, Mayank 43) A couple of overs to go before lunch and Rabada has come in to bowl along side Ngidi. Rahul and Mayank would like to go back unbeaten to have lunch.

26 December 2021, 14:29 PM India 60/0 after 21 overs (Rahul 22, Mayank 32) Mayank is inching towards his first fifty in South Africa. Rahul is solid too and the Indian dressing room is very relaxed at the moment. Players sipping coffee and tea and Rahul Dravid, as usual, not giving anything away through his expressions. Proteas under pressure here. They would want a wicket before first session comes to an end.

26 December 2021, 14:01 PM INDIA 42/0 after 13 overs Indian openers now looking to build on the good start. Difficult first hour period is behind them and now they are looking to score some runs. No run-scoring opportunities are being missed by the batters. This is a good start from India.

26 December 2021, 13:38 PM IND 11/0 after 7 overs Mayank, Rahul going slow at the moment. It is important that they play out this first hour cautiously as Proteas pacer will continue to look for wickets. The pair has done a good job so far.

26 December 2021, 13:27 PM Rahul and Mayank open for India! As expected, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal open innings for India. Maiden first over for Kagiso Rabada. He is sharing the new ball with Lungi Ngidi.

26 December 2021, 13:10 PM Time for National Anthems! The teams out on the park for their country's national anthems. A lovely moment for fans and cricketers at the stadium. A moment of silence for Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away at 90 today. First ball coming up.

26 December 2021, 13:03 PM IND vs SA 1st Test Teams: Proteas hand debut to Marco Jansen! South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

26 December 2021, 12:54 PM TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first

26 December 2021, 12:48 PM India head coach Rahul Dravid had a lot to say about India's preparation ahead of the first Test yesterday. He also made a statement on Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI captain. Read the full quotes from Dravid's press conference here.

26 December 2021, 12:37 PM Ajinkya Rahane will be under tremendous pressure if he plays 1st IND vs SA Test, says Mohammad Kaif Read the full column from Kaif on our website here.