LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: Mayank Agarwal's fifty puts India on top

Follow our LIVE blog for latest score and updates from Day 1 of 1st IND vs SA Test being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.    

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 26, 2021 - 16:53
Mayank Agarwal. (Source: Twitter)

Preview: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

With PTI inputs

26 December 2021, 16:16 PM

100 up for India!

India on top at the moment. More problems for Proteas as Indian openers take team to 100 without any loss of wickets. 

26 December 2021, 16:11 PM

FIFTY for Mayank!

The Indian opener completes his first Test fifty in South Africa in just his first innings. What a start to his South Africa tour. 

INDIA 90/0

26 December 2021, 16:00 PM

Play resumes after Lunch

Alright, back after lunch. Mayank is looking for his fifty. Rabada resumes things for SA. 

 

26 December 2021, 15:21 PM

Lunch, Day 1

India 83/0 after 28 overs (Rahul 29, Mayank 46)

So players take lunch and India on top. Rahul and Mayank ensured India went unhurt back to the hut at the end of first session. A solid base for the batters to come. Both Rahul and Mayank must make it count. 

26 December 2021, 15:02 PM

INDIA 71/0 after 25 overs (Rahul 24, Mayank 43)

A couple of overs to go before lunch and Rabada has come in to bowl along side Ngidi. Rahul and Mayank would like to go back unbeaten to have lunch. 

26 December 2021, 14:29 PM

India 60/0 after 21 overs (Rahul 22, Mayank 32)

Mayank is inching towards his first fifty in South Africa. Rahul is solid too and the Indian dressing room is very relaxed at the moment. Players sipping coffee and tea and Rahul Dravid, as usual, not giving anything away through his expressions. Proteas under pressure here. They would want a wicket before first session comes to an end.

26 December 2021, 14:01 PM

INDIA 42/0 after 13 overs

Indian openers now looking to build on the good start. Difficult first hour period is behind them and now they are looking to score some runs. No run-scoring opportunities are being missed by the batters. This is a good start from India. 

26 December 2021, 13:38 PM

IND 11/0 after 7 overs

Mayank, Rahul going slow at the moment. It is important that they play out this first hour cautiously as Proteas pacer will continue to look for wickets. The pair has done a good job so far.   

26 December 2021, 13:27 PM

Rahul and Mayank open for India!

As expected, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal open innings for India. Maiden first over for Kagiso Rabada. He is sharing the new ball with Lungi Ngidi. 

 

 

26 December 2021, 13:10 PM

Time for National Anthems!

The teams out on the park for their country's national anthems. A lovely moment for fans and cricketers at the stadium. A moment of silence for Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away at 90 today. 

First ball coming up. 

 

26 December 2021, 13:03 PM

IND vs SA 1st Test Teams:

Proteas hand debut to Marco Jansen!

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

26 December 2021, 12:54 PM

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first

26 December 2021, 12:48 PM

India head coach Rahul Dravid had a lot to say about India's preparation ahead of the first Test yesterday. He also made a statement on Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI captain. 

Read the full quotes from Dravid's press conference here.

26 December 2021, 12:37 PM

Ajinkya Rahane will be under tremendous pressure if he plays 1st IND vs SA Test, says Mohammad Kaif

Read the full column from Kaif on our website here.

26 December 2021, 12:36 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Test between South Africa and India to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India have prepared well and will be looking to get the series started with a win. Important Day 1 coming up. Toss at 1 pm. Stay tuned to our LIVE for latest score and updates. 

