Day 3 report: Mohammed Shami fired all cyclinders as India bowled out South Africa for only 197 on the third day of the first India vs South Africa Test being played at the Centurion.

Thanks to that spell, India gained a strong lead of 146 runs at the close of play on Sunday. With KL Rahul still there and many batters still to follow, India find themselves in a good position going into the second day. Rahul and Co have to bat well for at least two sessions to push Proteas out of the contest.

In the post-match press conference on Day 3, Shami stressed on the same saying that Team India will look to build a strong lead, of upto 400 runs and bat two sessions of the day to give bowlers four sessions to pick all ten wickets.

South Africa will be hoping to dominate the remaining two days of the match to make a draw possible. Winning from this position requires a huge effort. Indians would be hoping their main bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who sprained his ankle on Day 3, is fit to bowl in the second innings.