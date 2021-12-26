हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: Virat Kohli wins toss and chooses to bat first

Follow our LIVE blog for latest score and updates from Day 1 of 1st IND vs SA Test being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 26, 2021 - 13:18
Comments |
File image of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and South Africa captain Dean Elgar. (Source: Twitter)

Preview: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

With PTI inputs

26 December 2021, 13:03 PM

IND vs SA 1st Test Teams:

Proteas hand debut to Marco Jansen!

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

26 December 2021, 12:54 PM

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first

26 December 2021, 12:48 PM

India head coach Rahul Dravid had a lot to say about India's preparation ahead of the first Test yesterday. He also made a statement on Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI captain. 

Read the full quotes from Dravid's press conference here.

26 December 2021, 12:37 PM

Ajinkya Rahane will be under tremendous pressure if he plays 1st IND vs SA Test, says Mohammad Kaif

Read the full column from Kaif on our website here.

26 December 2021, 12:36 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Test between South Africa and India to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India have prepared well and will be looking to get the series started with a win. Important Day 1 coming up. Toss at 1 pm. Stay tuned to our LIVE for latest score and updates. 

