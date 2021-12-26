LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: Virat Kohli wins toss and chooses to bat first

26 December 2021, 13:03 PM
IND vs SA 1st Test Teams:
Proteas hand debut to Marco Jansen!
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
26 December 2021, 12:54 PM
TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first
26 December 2021, 12:48 PM
India head coach Rahul Dravid had a lot to say about India's preparation ahead of the first Test yesterday. He also made a statement on Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI captain.
26 December 2021, 12:37 PM
Ajinkya Rahane will be under tremendous pressure if he plays 1st IND vs SA Test, says Mohammad Kaif
26 December 2021, 12:36 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Test between South Africa and India to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India have prepared well and will be looking to get the series started with a win. Important Day 1 coming up. Toss at 1 pm. Stay tuned to our LIVE for latest score and updates.