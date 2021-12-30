LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: De Kock departs, India need four wickets to win

For latest scores and updates from 1st IND vs SA Test Day 5, scroll down

Recap, Day 4: Team India need six wickets to grab their first Test win on this tour that also includes two more Test matches.

At Centurion, if India win, they will take 1-0 lead and that will give the team immense boost for the upcoming games.

For South Africa, captain Dean Elgar is currently in the middle and should be joined by Temba Bavuma. Keshav Maharaj was the last man to be dismissed by India on Day 4 when a snorter from Jasprit Bumrah destroyed his stumps.

SA are 94/4 and need 211 more runs to win. The possibility of a SA win looks slim but Elgar would want remaining batters to show some fight and go for a draw.