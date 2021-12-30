हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: De Kock departs, India need four wickets to win

Team India need six wickets to grab their first Test win on this tour that also includes two more Test matches.     

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 30, 2021 - 15:04
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

For latest scores and updates from 1st IND vs SA Test Day 5, scroll down

Recap, Day 4: Team India need six wickets to grab their first Test win on this tour that also includes two more Test matches. 

At Centurion, if India win, they will take 1-0 lead and that will give the team immense boost for the upcoming games. 

For South Africa, captain Dean Elgar is currently in the middle and should be joined by Temba Bavuma. Keshav Maharaj was the last man to be dismissed by India on Day 4 when a snorter from Jasprit Bumrah destroyed his stumps. 

SA are 94/4 and need 211 more runs to win. The possibility of a SA win looks slim but Elgar would want remaining batters to show some fight and go for a draw. 

30 December 2021, 15:00 PM

OUT!

Sixth wicket falls for SA as de Kock walks back. His series comes to an end as he is skipping the remaining two Tests to be with his wife during the delivery of their child. SA in all sorts of trouble here. India just 4 wickets away from win. Siraj with the wicket here.

SA 163/6, need 142 to win

30 December 2021, 14:48 PM

SA 156/5, need 149 to win

Quinton de Kock, who joined Bavuma in the middle after fall of Elgar's wicket, is playing his strokes freely. SA know in order to survive they need to attack and put pressure on Indian bowlers. Game is poised beautifully at the moment 

30 December 2021, 13:56 PM

OUT

Wicket for Bumrah as he catches Elgar right in front of stumps and the partnership has been broken. 

India need five more wickets to win. 

SA 131/5, need 174 to win

30 December 2021, 13:37 PM

DROPPED!

Mohammed Shami has dropped Elgar. It was an easy straightforward chance but he has spilled it. 

SA looking positive today and they are playing their strokes, scoring freely. 

SA 117/4, need 188 to win

 

30 December 2021, 13:23 PM

Bumrah and Shami resume hunt for wickets!

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling in tandem at the start. Dean Elgar has got himself a nice boundary through a leg glance. Day 5 will be about fight and resilience. Let's see how far SA go. 

SA 101/4, need 204 to win

30 December 2021, 13:07 PM

Will Thunderstorms ruin India's chances in 1st Test?

More details here in our weather report.

30 December 2021, 13:05 PM

Hello all and welcome to our Day 5 coverage of 1st Test being played between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

The Test is tilted towards India as they need six wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in three-match Test series. With Bumrah and Co in good form, Dean Elgar and the rest of the Proteas batting have to show a lot of fight. They need 211 more runs to win.

We have an exciting day of Test cricket coming up.

Stay tuned for live updates and score here.

SA - 94/4

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Exclusive: Indecent remarks against Father of the Nation will not be tolerated, says Bhupesh Baghel