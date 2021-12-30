LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: India six wickets away from win

30 December 2021, 13:37 PM
DROPPED!
Mohammed Shami has dropped Elgar. It was an easy straightforward chance but he has spilled it.
SA looking positive today and they are playing their strokes, scoring freely.
SA 117/4, need 188 to win
30 December 2021, 13:23 PM
Bumrah and Shami resume hunt for wickets!
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling in tandem at the start. Dean Elgar has got himself a nice boundary through a leg glance. Day 5 will be about fight and resilience. Let's see how far SA go.
SA 101/4, need 204 to win
30 December 2021, 13:07 PM
Will Thunderstorms ruin India's chances in 1st Test?
30 December 2021, 13:05 PM
Hello all and welcome to our Day 5 coverage of 1st Test being played between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The Test is tilted towards India as they need six wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in three-match Test series. With Bumrah and Co in good form, Dean Elgar and the rest of the Proteas batting have to show a lot of fight. They need 211 more runs to win.
We have an exciting day of Test cricket coming up.
Stay tuned for live updates and score here.
SA - 94/4