India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 1: India lose three quick wickets

3 January 2022, 14:35 PM
Marco Jansen strikes immediately after drinks
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen striker immediately after drinks break as Mayank Agarwal edges through to keeper. Agarwal out for 26 and India are 36/1 in 15th over.
3 January 2022, 14:22 PM
India 36/0 at first drinks break
Mayank Agarwal is batting on 26 and stand-in skipper KL Rahul unbeaten on 9 as India have 36/0 in first 14 overs at drinks break.
3 January 2022, 14:11 PM
Jasprit Bumrah is vice-captain in 2nd Test
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed vice-captain for the 2nd Test with KL Rahul being the stand-in captain. Read all about it here.
3 January 2022, 13:42 PM
India off to flying start
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have continued from their century partnership in the first Test in Centurion. Rahul is on 9 and Agarwal on 22 as India reach 32/0 in 9 overs/
3 January 2022, 13:39 PM
Mayank Agarwal gets third boundary
Mayank Agarwal get his third four in eight balls, driving Kagiso Rabada through the covers. India are 13/0 in three overs.
3 January 2022, 13:35 PM
Mayank Agarwal off the mark in style
Mayank Agarwal has started off with a couple of boundaries off Duanne Olivier. India are 8/0 in two overs.
3 January 2022, 13:30 PM
Kagiso Rabada begins with a maiden
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada troubles stand-in skipper and opener KL Rahul in the opening over which is a maiden. India are 0/0 after the first over.
3 January 2022, 13:24 PM
South Africa team 'take the knee'
Hosts South Africa once again 'took the knee' in a stand to support 'Black Rights Matter' before the first ball is bowled.
3 January 2022, 13:23 PM
Losing Quinton de Kock is not ideal: Dean Elgar
"Losing Quinny is never ideal. He has been a big player for us. Losing any big player is never ideal. But we need to move on. We have a lot of talent in our squad and we need to back them. There were a lot of good things you can speak about at Centurion. You need to be fair to the environment. a lot of positives and good conversations for us to take out of that," South Africa captain Dean Elgar said.
3 January 2022, 13:21 PM
Kyle Verryenne replaces Quinton de Kock
South Africa have made two changes in their line-up. Kyle Verryenne replaces Quinton de Kock, who has retired from Test cricket while Duanne Olivier replaces Wiaan Mulder.
3 January 2022, 13:18 PM
Virat Kohli has upper back spasm, reveals KL Rahul
"Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that.
"Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match," KL Rahul says.
3 January 2022, 13:17 PM
Here are the Playing XI of India and South Africa:
India: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
3 January 2022, 13:11 PM
KL Rahul wins toss, India will bat first
Stand-in captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat first.
3 January 2022, 13:10 PM
Virat Kohli ruled out!
Virat Kohli will miss the 2nd Test against South Africa at Wanderer due to back spasms. KL Rahul will lead India for the first time in Tests.