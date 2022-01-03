India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 1: India lose three quick wickets

India’s formidably consistent match-winners have a date with history in the New Year when they take on an out-of-sorts South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday in pursuit of a coveted first-ever series win in the ‘Rainbow Nation’.

If the ‘Boxing Day Test’ was used to breach the Proteas' fortress at the Centurion, the New Year's game will be all about stoutly defending the 'Bull Ring' bastion which has been a 'home' away from home for the Indian team.

Also, it was right here in 2018 when the foundation of one of India's greatest Test teams was laid with a solid win on a track that bordered on under-prepared and perhaps gave this unit self belief to take on the world.