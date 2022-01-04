India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 2: Mohammed Shami and Co eye early wickets

South African bowlers dominated Day One of the second Test against India as the visitors were bowled out for 202 in the first innings on Monday (January 3). At Stumps, South Africa scorecard read 35/1 with Dean Elgar (11 not out) and Keegan Petersen (14 not out) at the crease.

It was an enthralling day of Test cricket as 11 wickets fell on Day One of the second Test. After bundling India out for 202 in the first innings, South Africa got off to a bad start as they lost opening batter Aiden Markram in the fourth over.

Mohammed Shami trapped Markram in front of stumps to give India a breakthrough. But Elgar and Petersen ensured the hosts didn’t suffer any more hiccups as South Africa ended the day with nine wickets in hand.