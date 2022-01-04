India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 2: Mohammed Shami and Co eye early wickets

4 January 2022, 14:15 PM
Keegan Petersen gets two fours in Mohammed Siraj's first over
Keegan Petersen has greated Mohammed Siraj with a couple of fours in his fifth over. Petersen moves to 37 and South Africa are 59/1 in 29 overs.
4 January 2022, 13:48 PM
South Africa 50 up in 27 overs
Hosts South Africa have found the going tough in their first innings. The total reached 50/1 in 27 overs on Day 2.
4 January 2022, 13:36 PM
Keegan Petersen gets first boundary on Day 2
Keegan Petersen tickles Jasprit Bumrah down to fine leg for the first four of Day 2. South Africa are 44/1 in 22 overs with Petersen on 22.
4 January 2022, 13:33 PM
Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden
India's only wicket-taker so far, Mohammed Shami, opened Day 2 with a maiden to South African skipper Dean Elgar.
4 January 2022, 13:31 PM
Mohammed Siraj takes the field
Mohammed Siraj injured his hamstring on Day 1 but good news is that he is back on the field on Day 2. Read all about Siraj injury here.