हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 2: Mohammed Shami and Co eye early wickets

Check Live Updates from Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test being played at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 - 14:23
Comments |
Team India pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates after picking up a wicket in the 2nd Test against South Africa. (Source: Twitter)

South African bowlers dominated Day One of the second Test against India as the visitors were bowled out for 202 in the first innings on Monday (January 3). At Stumps, South Africa scorecard read 35/1 with Dean Elgar (11 not out) and Keegan Petersen (14 not out) at the crease.

It was an enthralling day of Test cricket as 11 wickets fell on Day One of the second Test. After bundling India out for 202 in the first innings, South Africa got off to a bad start as they lost opening batter Aiden Markram in the fourth over.

Mohammed Shami trapped Markram in front of stumps to give India a breakthrough. But Elgar and Petersen ensured the hosts didn’t suffer any more hiccups as South Africa ended the day with nine wickets in hand.

4 January 2022, 14:15 PM

Keegan Petersen gets two fours in Mohammed Siraj's first over

Keegan Petersen has greated Mohammed Siraj with a couple of fours in his fifth over. Petersen moves to 37 and South Africa are 59/1 in 29 overs.

4 January 2022, 13:48 PM

South Africa 50 up in 27 overs

Hosts South Africa have found the going tough in their first innings. The total reached 50/1 in 27 overs on Day 2.

4 January 2022, 13:36 PM

Keegan Petersen gets first boundary on Day 2

Keegan Petersen tickles Jasprit Bumrah down to fine leg for the first four of Day 2. South Africa are 44/1 in 22 overs with Petersen on 22.

4 January 2022, 13:33 PM

Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden

India's only wicket-taker so far, Mohammed Shami, opened Day 2 with a maiden to South African skipper Dean Elgar.

4 January 2022, 13:31 PM

Mohammed Siraj takes the field

Mohammed Siraj injured his hamstring on Day 1 but good news is that he is back on the field on Day 2. Read all about Siraj injury here.

Must Watch

PT3M21S

I have mild symptoms of corona - CM Kejriwal