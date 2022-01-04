हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 2: Shardul Thakur bags fifer; SA 7 down

Check Live Updates from Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test being played at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 - 18:27
Comments |
Team India pacer Shardul Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

A sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (3/8) helped India reduce South Africa 102/4 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at 35/1, South Africa added 67 runs and lost three key wickets in the morning session, still trailing India by 100 runs.

It was a contrasting start for Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen against the visitors. Petersen began the day with a confident backfoot punch through cover for three runs off Bumrah and a four to fine leg but Elgar, at the other end wasn't too comfortable against the Indian pacers.

The Proteas captain even survived a catching dismissal as India went up in appeal for a caught behind off Bumrah, with Elgar jamming his bat down outside off. There appeared a deflection but the on field umpires weren't sure and went upstairs, with the soft signal being out.

But the third umpire ruled that the bat hit the ground and not the ball, giving the batter not out.

With the second-wicket partnership going well for the hosts, India brought Siraj into the attack in the 29th over. But he wasn't at his absolute best, not being able to steam in full throttle due to the injury the pacer seemed to have suffered on Day 1.

However, he seemed to be getting into his rhythm and pace with every passing over.

It was Shardul Thakur, who gave India the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Elgar for 28 off 120. It was pitched on a length and shaped away a bit. Elgar, who had a poke at it, got a faint nick to the wicket-keeper, thus ending a 74-run second-wicket stand which came off 211 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Petersen, who looked in solid touch brought up his maiden Test fifty with a boundary off Shami. However, he probably got carried away thereafter and fell to Thakur on 62 as he pushed at a length delivery and edged it to Mayank Agarwal at second slip.

Shardul got his third wicket of the morning by removing Rassie van der Dussen (1), who looked to defend but got an inside edge through to the wicket-keeper, leaving South Africa at 102/4 at lunch.

Earlier, a solid bowling performance, led by Marco Jansen's 4/31, helped South Africa bowl out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1.

4 January 2022, 17:55 PM

SA 191/7 at Tea break

Shardul Thakur fifer and two wickets by Shami helped India reduce South Africa to 191/7 at Tea break. The hosts are still trailing by 11 runs.

4 January 2022, 17:45 PM

Shardul on fire

There's no stopping Shardul today as he bags his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests by removing Temba Bevuma, who just completed his fifty. SA are six down now. Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51(60) [4s-6 6s-1]

Five wicket hauls for India at Wanderers:
 

  • 6/53 A Kumble 1992/93
  • 5/104 J Srinath 1996/97
  • 5/40 S Sreesanth 2006/07
  • 5/54 J Bumrah 2017/18
  • 5/29 Mohd Shami 2017/18
  • 5/37 S Thakur 2021/22 *

4 January 2022, 17:22 PM

Shardul strikes again

Shardul picks his fourth wicket of the innings and this time his victim is Kyle Verreynne, who has been trapped LBW. South Africa are five down now and they are still trailing by 40 runs. Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21(72) [4s-2]

4 January 2022, 15:31 PM

SA 102/4 at Lunch

Pacer Shardul Thakur's triple blow brought the visitors back in the game as visitors got off to a steady start at lunch on day-2 of the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Thakur (3/8) helped India reduce South Africa 102/4 at lunch.

Resuming the day at 35/1, South Africa added 67 runs and lost three key wickets in the morning session, still trailing India by 100 runs.

4 January 2022, 14:56 PM

Shardul Thakur sends back Dean Elgar

Shardul Thakur gets breakthrough for India on Day 2, inducing an edge off South African skipper Dean Elgar. Elgar out for 28 and South Africa are 88/2 in 39th over.

4 January 2022, 14:52 PM

Dean Elgar gets into stride

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has moved along to 28, driving Ravichandran Ashwin for four. South Africa are 85/1 in 38 overs. 

4 January 2022, 14:15 PM

Keegan Petersen gets two fours in Mohammed Siraj's first over

Keegan Petersen has greated Mohammed Siraj with a couple of fours in his fifth over. Petersen moves to 37 and South Africa are 59/1 in 29 overs.

4 January 2022, 13:48 PM

South Africa 50 up in 27 overs

Hosts South Africa have found the going tough in their first innings. The total reached 50/1 in 27 overs on Day 2.

4 January 2022, 13:36 PM

Keegan Petersen gets first boundary on Day 2

Keegan Petersen tickles Jasprit Bumrah down to fine leg for the first four of Day 2. South Africa are 44/1 in 22 overs with Petersen on 22.

4 January 2022, 13:33 PM

Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden

India's only wicket-taker so far, Mohammed Shami, opened Day 2 with a maiden to South African skipper Dean Elgar.

4 January 2022, 13:31 PM

Mohammed Siraj takes the field

Mohammed Siraj injured his hamstring on Day 1 but good news is that he is back on the field on Day 2. Read all about Siraj injury here.

Must Watch

PT10M15S

Weekend Curfew has been imposed in Delhi, will be implemented with these restrictions