हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 2: Shardul Thakur bags seven wickets as India bowl out SA for 229

Check Live Updates from Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test being played at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 - 19:44
Comments |
Team India pacer Shardul Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

Shardul Thakur picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Thakur ran through the hosts' batting line-up with figures of 7 for 61 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch. Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls. The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings.

South Africa took a first innings lead of 27 runs over India.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64). South Africa 1st innings: 229 all out in 79.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 7/61).

4 January 2022, 17:55 PM

SA 191/7 at Tea break

Shardul Thakur fifer and two wickets by Shami helped India reduce South Africa to 191/7 at Tea break. The hosts are still trailing by 11 runs.

4 January 2022, 17:45 PM

Shardul on fire

There's no stopping Shardul today as he bags his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests by removing Temba Bevuma, who just completed his fifty. SA are six down now. Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51(60) [4s-6 6s-1]

Five wicket hauls for India at Wanderers:
 

  • 6/53 A Kumble 1992/93
  • 5/104 J Srinath 1996/97
  • 5/40 S Sreesanth 2006/07
  • 5/54 J Bumrah 2017/18
  • 5/29 Mohd Shami 2017/18
  • 5/37 S Thakur 2021/22 *

4 January 2022, 17:22 PM

Shardul strikes again

Shardul picks his fourth wicket of the innings and this time his victim is Kyle Verreynne, who has been trapped LBW. South Africa are five down now and they are still trailing by 40 runs. Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21(72) [4s-2]

4 January 2022, 15:31 PM

SA 102/4 at Lunch

Pacer Shardul Thakur's triple blow brought the visitors back in the game as visitors got off to a steady start at lunch on day-2 of the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Thakur (3/8) helped India reduce South Africa 102/4 at lunch.

Resuming the day at 35/1, South Africa added 67 runs and lost three key wickets in the morning session, still trailing India by 100 runs.

4 January 2022, 14:56 PM

Shardul Thakur sends back Dean Elgar

Shardul Thakur gets breakthrough for India on Day 2, inducing an edge off South African skipper Dean Elgar. Elgar out for 28 and South Africa are 88/2 in 39th over.

4 January 2022, 14:52 PM

Dean Elgar gets into stride

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has moved along to 28, driving Ravichandran Ashwin for four. South Africa are 85/1 in 38 overs. 

4 January 2022, 14:15 PM

Keegan Petersen gets two fours in Mohammed Siraj's first over

Keegan Petersen has greated Mohammed Siraj with a couple of fours in his fifth over. Petersen moves to 37 and South Africa are 59/1 in 29 overs.

4 January 2022, 13:48 PM

South Africa 50 up in 27 overs

Hosts South Africa have found the going tough in their first innings. The total reached 50/1 in 27 overs on Day 2.

4 January 2022, 13:36 PM

Keegan Petersen gets first boundary on Day 2

Keegan Petersen tickles Jasprit Bumrah down to fine leg for the first four of Day 2. South Africa are 44/1 in 22 overs with Petersen on 22.

4 January 2022, 13:33 PM

Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden

India's only wicket-taker so far, Mohammed Shami, opened Day 2 with a maiden to South African skipper Dean Elgar.

4 January 2022, 13:31 PM

Mohammed Siraj takes the field

Mohammed Siraj injured his hamstring on Day 1 but good news is that he is back on the field on Day 2. Read all about Siraj injury here.

Must Watch

PT10M15S

Weekend Curfew has been imposed in Delhi, will be implemented with these restrictions