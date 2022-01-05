हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IND vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 3: Pujara hits fifty to help India take 100-plus lead

Check the Live score and updates of Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test being played in Johannesburg on Wednesday (December 5).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 - 14:25
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will aim to spend a long time in the middle when they resume India's second innings on Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg.

Both Rahane and Pujara have failed to score big for quite a long time and the duo will eye to rectify the issue and give a big lead to India as the visitors are aiming to set a challenging target for the Proteas.

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard reads 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease. Just like Day One, 11 wickets fell on the second day as Shardul Thakur dominated the proceedings on Tuesday by bagging seven wickets.

In the second session, South Africa added 89 runs for three wickets and went to Tea at 191/7. As the third session began, Shardul Thakur picked two more wickets to finish with a seven-wicket haul as the Proteas were bowled out for 229.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs.

5 January 2022, 14:14 PM

Pujara hits fifty

Cheteshwar Pujara has finally found his lost form as he completes his fifty in the second innings. He will definitely aim for a century to gain some confidence after performing poorly in previous innings in this tour.

5 January 2022, 14:05 PM

India take 100-plus lead

Rahane and Pujara have played mature innings so far to help India take 100-plus lead. On the other hand, South Africa are yet to pick a wicket on Day 3. 

5 January 2022, 13:34 PM

Rahane and Pujara in the middle

Rahane and Pujara resume the second innings for India as Day 3 starts. South Africa are eyeing an early breakthrough here.

Must Watch

Shoot those who want democracy: Hassan Nisar
PT1M47S

Shoot those who want democracy: Hassan Nisar