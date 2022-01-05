IND vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 3: Pujara hits fifty to help India take 100-plus lead

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will aim to spend a long time in the middle when they resume India's second innings on Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg.

Both Rahane and Pujara have failed to score big for quite a long time and the duo will eye to rectify the issue and give a big lead to India as the visitors are aiming to set a challenging target for the Proteas.

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard reads 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease. Just like Day One, 11 wickets fell on the second day as Shardul Thakur dominated the proceedings on Tuesday by bagging seven wickets.

In the second session, South Africa added 89 runs for three wickets and went to Tea at 191/7. As the third session began, Shardul Thakur picked two more wickets to finish with a seven-wicket haul as the Proteas were bowled out for 229.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs.