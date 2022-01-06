India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 4: India look for wickets as play resumes

6 January 2022, 18:36 PM
Game resumes!
Bumrah with the ball in hand. And he straightaway delivers a screamer, almost took the outside edge of Rassie vd Dussen with it to the keeper.
SA 120/2, need 120 to win
6 January 2022, 18:35 PM
Here's the good news!
The covers are off. The umpires have done their inspection. Play set to resume by 3:45 PM Local Time (07.15 PM IST) at the Wanderers, if there is no more rain. A total of 34 overs to be bowled.
6 January 2022, 17:13 PM
Good News: The covers are off and the umpires are having a look at the pitch and outfield. We should have an update soon.
6 January 2022, 16:43 PM
Not great pictures from The Wanderers as it is still pouring down. The super sopper has disappeared and we continue to wait for the rain to go away.
6 January 2022, 16:01 PM
It is still raining at the Wanderers but weather forecast is good after this last spell of rains. Fingers crossed. The ground has a very good drainage system. So we could have some game today.
6 January 2022, 15:18 PM
Lunch is being taken in Johannesburg and rain refuses to subside. Don't expect the game to begin as soon as lunch time gets over. Still some time before play resumes.
6 January 2022, 15:04 PM
The first session almost to be washed out. Only a few minutes remaining for it finish. Let's see what weather gods have to offer today.
6 January 2022, 14:19 PM
India win on Kapil Dev's birthday?
Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev turns 63 on Thursday. His former teammate Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India's win as gift on Kapil's birthday. Read all about it here.
6 January 2022, 14:04 PM
Play unlikely in Session 1
It is still gloomy and wet in Wanderers and play seems unlikely to start anytime before lunch on Day 4.
6 January 2022, 13:19 PM
It's Official!
Start of play has now been delayed on Day 4 due to inclement weather. Check Cricket South Africa's update here...
DAY 4 | START DELAYED
Inclement weather had brought about a delayed start to Day 4 fo the 2nd Betway Test at Imperial Wanderers#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ZPZSuw7juy
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2022
6 January 2022, 13:17 PM
Rain and covers are on
We are set for a delayed start to Day 4 on Thursday as rain and grey skies have welcomed both teams at the Wanderers. The pitch is still under the covers.
The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment
It is drizzling here on Day 4
We will be back with LIVE updates #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/62pKNpaLJ5
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022
6 January 2022, 13:17 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa from Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (Janurary 6).