India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 4: Proteas win by 7 wickets, level series 1-1

6 January 2022, 21:48 PM That brings us to the end of our coverage as well. The second Test folded up in 4 days. See you again at the start of third Test in Cape Town. It starts on Janaury 11. Till then, take care and good bye.

6 January 2022, 21:47 PM The basics of batting bowling and batting don't go away, we missed that in the first game. Saying that, it wasn't easy. Tough conditions we had to face as a batting unit, says Elgar.

6 January 2022, 21:45 PM Dean Elgar is the Player of the Match for gritty match-winning knock in 2nd innings!

6 January 2022, 21:27 PM KL Rahul feels they should have batted better in the first innings and added at least 60 more. That made the big difference, he says. Every Test match we play we feel we should win and want to win. That's the kind of team we are, we compete really hard and we leave everything on the field. So yes a bit disappointing but credit to the way South Africa played, said Rahul at post-match press conference.

6 January 2022, 21:23 PM A great contest. But Dean Elgar's guts beat the skills of the Indian bowlers. He stood there till the last, taking several blows on his body and making batting look very easy on a difficult Wanderers track. Bavuma and v Dussen played good hands as well. SA over the line and level series. Cape Town awaits both team for the third and last Test.

6 January 2022, 21:09 PM That's it! SA win by seven wickets and level series 1-1. This is the first time hosts have beaten India at the Wanderers!

6 January 2022, 21:00 PM SA now doing it quickly. Runs coming thick and fast. A 5 wides as well. Only formailty, just 12 left.

6 January 2022, 20:31 PM SA 204/3, need 36 to win SA go past 200. They are quickly getting close to the target. Siraj brought back into the attack but he has struggled with his injury. Only a miracle can save India from here.

6 January 2022, 20:21 PM DROPPED! Shardul Thakur drops Bavuma on 0. It was a caught and bowl chance but that's in the past now. Could have been a huge wicket.

6 January 2022, 20:14 PM Wicket! Shami removes vd Dussen and India are up and running. Lovely outswinger did him in. Good catch by Pujara at first slip. SA 175/3, need 65 to win

6 January 2022, 20:00 PM SA 174/2 Nothing has gone India's way today. Elgar and Rassie vd Dussen going strong. The partnership continues to grow. SA need 66 now.

6 January 2022, 19:39 PM 150 up for SA Rassie vd Dussen flicks Shami off the pads and Proteas go past 150. No wicket has fallen so far today. SA continue to maintain their strangehold on the game. SA 156/2, need 84 to win

6 January 2022, 19:20 PM FIFTY for Elgar! What a knock so far from the South African captain. The first spell from Bumrah and Ashwin has not worked and the runs are being scored easily. India need to break the stand ASAP. SA 139/2, need 101 to win

6 January 2022, 18:36 PM Game resumes! Bumrah with the ball in hand. And he straightaway delivers a screamer, almost took the outside edge of Rassie vd Dussen with it to the keeper. SA 120/2, need 120 to win

6 January 2022, 18:35 PM Here's the good news! The covers are off. The umpires have done their inspection. Play set to resume by 3:45 PM Local Time (07.15 PM IST) at the Wanderers, if there is no more rain. A total of 34 overs to be bowled.

6 January 2022, 17:13 PM Good News: The covers are off and the umpires are having a look at the pitch and outfield. We should have an update soon.

6 January 2022, 16:43 PM Not great pictures from The Wanderers as it is still pouring down. The super sopper has disappeared and we continue to wait for the rain to go away.

6 January 2022, 16:01 PM It is still raining at the Wanderers but weather forecast is good after this last spell of rains. Fingers crossed. The ground has a very good drainage system. So we could have some game today.

6 January 2022, 15:18 PM Lunch is being taken in Johannesburg and rain refuses to subside. Don't expect the game to begin as soon as lunch time gets over. Still some time before play resumes.

6 January 2022, 15:04 PM The first session almost to be washed out. Only a few minutes remaining for it finish. Let's see what weather gods have to offer today.

6 January 2022, 14:19 PM India win on Kapil Dev's birthday? Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev turns 63 on Thursday. His former teammate Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India's win as gift on Kapil's birthday. Read all about it here.

6 January 2022, 14:04 PM Play unlikely in Session 1 It is still gloomy and wet in Wanderers and play seems unlikely to start anytime before lunch on Day 4.

6 January 2022, 13:19 PM It's Official! Start of play has now been delayed on Day 4 due to inclement weather. Check Cricket South Africa's update here... DAY 4 | START DELAYED Inclement weather had brought about a delayed start to Day 4 fo the 2nd Betway Test at Imperial Wanderers#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ZPZSuw7juy — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2022

6 January 2022, 13:17 PM Rain and covers are on We are set for a delayed start to Day 4 on Thursday as rain and grey skies have welcomed both teams at the Wanderers. The pitch is still under the covers. The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment It is drizzling here on Day 4 We will be back with LIVE updates #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/62pKNpaLJ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022