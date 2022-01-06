हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 4: Rain delays start of play

Check Live Updates from Day 4 of IND vs SA 2nd Test being played at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (January 6). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 6, 2022 - 14:19
Comments |
Team India pacer Shardul Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa captain Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 46 to give his team a chance of victory over India as they chased a target of 240 to win the second Test at the Wanderers. South Africa need 122 more runs to win, and level the three-match series, after closing on 118-2 at the end of the third day’s play on Wednesday.

Elgar lived up to his reputation as a dogged, street-fighting batsman as he held the Indian bowling attack at bay, scoring his runs patiently off 121 balls. He came in for a torrid time, frequently hit on the body by short balls as the tourists searched for a breakthrough.

"He's a competitor. The thing he loves about the game is the competitiveness. The competitive nature of the Test cricket brings the best out of him," Justin Sammons said of Elgar during the media interaction at the end of day's play.

"His role will be massively important. Having somebody there to bat for the rest of the innings would be the key. Just having someone with his character for the guys coming in to be, I think it's massively important. His leadership goes a long way in getting us over the line tomorrow," he added.

6 January 2022, 14:04 PM

Play unlikely in Session 1

It is still gloomy and wet in Wanderers and play seems unlikely to start anytime before lunch on Day 4. 

6 January 2022, 13:19 PM

It's Official!

Start of play has now been delayed on Day 4 due to inclement weather. Check Cricket South Africa's update here...

6 January 2022, 13:17 PM

Rain and covers are on

We are set for a delayed start to Day 4 on Thursday as rain and grey skies have welcomed both teams at the Wanderers. The pitch is still under the covers.

6 January 2022, 13:17 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa from Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (Janurary 6).

Must Watch

PT5M5S

Beds increased in government hospitals in Delhi, Know about COVID War Room