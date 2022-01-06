India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 4: Rain delays start of play

6 January 2022, 14:04 PM
Play unlikely in Session 1
It is still gloomy and wet in Wanderers and play seems unlikely to start anytime before lunch on Day 4.
6 January 2022, 13:19 PM
It's Official!
Start of play has now been delayed on Day 4 due to inclement weather. Check Cricket South Africa's update here...
DAY 4 | START DELAYED
DAY 4 | START DELAYED

Inclement weather had brought about a delayed start to Day 4 fo the 2nd Betway Test at Imperial Wanderers#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2022
6 January 2022, 13:17 PM
Rain and covers are on
We are set for a delayed start to Day 4 on Thursday as rain and grey skies have welcomed both teams at the Wanderers. The pitch is still under the covers.
The Wanderers under a cloud cover at the moment
It is drizzling here on Day 4
We will be back with LIVE updates #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/62pKNpaLJ5
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022
6 January 2022, 13:17 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa from Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (Janurary 6).