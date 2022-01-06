India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 4: Resumption of play still delayed due to rain

South Africa captain Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 46 to give his team a chance of victory over India as they chased a target of 240 to win the second Test at the Wanderers. South Africa need 122 more runs to win, and level the three-match series, after closing on 118-2 at the end of the third day’s play on Wednesday.

Elgar lived up to his reputation as a dogged, street-fighting batsman as he held the Indian bowling attack at bay, scoring his runs patiently off 121 balls. He came in for a torrid time, frequently hit on the body by short balls as the tourists searched for a breakthrough.

"He's a competitor. The thing he loves about the game is the competitiveness. The competitive nature of the Test cricket brings the best out of him," Justin Sammons said of Elgar during the media interaction at the end of day's play.

"His role will be massively important. Having somebody there to bat for the rest of the innings would be the key. Just having someone with his character for the guys coming in to be, I think it's massively important. His leadership goes a long way in getting us over the line tomorrow," he added.