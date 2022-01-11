India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 3rd Test Match Day 1: India bowled out for 223

11 January 2022, 20:30 PM
India bowled out for 223
Rabada bagged 4 wickets, while Jansen took 3 wickets as South Africa bowled out India for 223. On the other hand, Kohli was the top scorer for the visitors having hit 79 runs.
11 January 2022, 20:18 PM
Kohli departs
Virat Kohli will have to wait for his 71st century as he departs for 79 after edging it to the wicket-keeper off Rabada's delivery. Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 79(201) [4s-12 6s-1]
11 January 2022, 18:24 PM
India lose 4 quick wickets
India have lost 4 quick wickets of Pant, Ashwin, Shardul and Bumrah as they are now eight down. However, Kohli is still going strong on the other end having completed his fifty.
11 January 2022, 17:34 PM
Rahane goes back cheaply
Ajinkya Rahane failed to spend much time in the middle as he departs cheaply after being caught behind off Rabada's delivery. India four down. Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9(12) [4s-2]
11 January 2022, 17:04 PM
Pujara departs
Cheteshwar Pujara missed the half-century mark by 7 runs as he departed after scoring 43. The batter got caught behind after edging Jansen's delivery. India are now three down. Pujara c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43(77) [4s-7]
11 January 2022, 15:58 PM
India 75/2 at Lunch
Captain Virat Kohli and experienced number three Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 75 for two at lunch after an even opening session on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. The pair have put on an unbeaten 42 for the third wicket with Pujara to resume on 26 and Kohli on 15, after the home side had picked up early wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.
That will be Lunch on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.@cheteshwar1 and @imVkohli steady ship for India after the loss of two early wickets.
Scorecard - https://t.co/rr2tvBaCml #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Abjz5LyzmY
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022
11 January 2022, 14:46 PM
Double blow for India
Mayank Agarwal walks back for 15, edges Kagiso Rabada to 2nd slip. India are 33/2 in 13th over.
11 January 2022, 14:28 PM
KL Rahul GONE!
Duanne Olivier gets the early breakthrough for South Africa. KL Rahul gets thin edge to keeper. India are 31/1 in 12th over.
11 January 2022, 14:20 PM
India off to a flyer
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have smashes two fours in that Kagiso Rabada over. India are 29/0 in 7 overs.
11 January 2022, 14:12 PM
Mayank Agarwal gets first four
Mayank Agarwal get first four of Indian innings, clips Lungi Ngidi past mid-on for four. India are 15/0 in 5 overs.
11 January 2022, 14:05 PM
DROPPED!
Luck is Mayank Agarwal's side as Keegan Petersen drops him in slips off Kagiso Rabada with the opener on 2. India are 9/0 in 3 overs.
11 January 2022, 13:40 PM
India open account
Team India have opened their account, first over includes 4 byes from Kagiso Rabada. India are 6/0 after 1st over.
11 January 2022, 13:38 PM
India make two changes
Team India have 2 changes in their playing XI, Virat Kohli replaces Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. No changes for South Africa.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
11 January 2022, 13:30 PM
Virat Kohli wins toss, India bat
Virat Kohli has won the toss and Team India will BAT first.
11 January 2022, 13:19 PM
We are just minutes away from the toss for the 3rd Test in Cape Town.
Hello & welcome from Cape Town for the third & final #SAvIND Test! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kIxbbIpCy1
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022
11 January 2022, 13:19 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.