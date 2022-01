India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 3rd Test Match Day 1: Pujara, Kohli stable India's innings after early setbacks

Virat Kohli’s talismanic presence will be the shot in the arm that India would need in their bid to win the historic first-ever away Test series against South Africa but the hosts will also walk in with a spring in their step in the final Test starting in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 11).

Kohli missed the last Test in Johannesburg due to back spasms and if the training session at the Newlands was anything to go by, the skipper is not going to miss the series-finale for anything with the two teams locked at 1-1. The hosts will definitely fancy their chances after a fighting performance drew them level in the second Test.

And playing his 99th Test on what will also be his daughter Vamika’s first birthday, the batter in Kohli would like to make it a special one for the ‘Captain’, who has been under tremendous pressure of late. Nothing succeeds like success and winning the first ever Test series in South Africa in three decades will certainly establish Kohli as one of the greatest to have led the country in the traditional format.

And to achieve that, the team’s batting, which hasn't exactly been anything more than mediocre, needs to improve by a few notches and perhaps a first innings score in excess of 300 plus will set the tone.

