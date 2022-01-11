हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 3rd Test Match Day 1: Pujara, Rahane depart in quick succession

Check Live Updates from Day 1 of IND vs SA 3rd Test being played at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 11).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 - 18:02
Virat Kohli's Team India will take on South Africa in the 3rd Test at Newlands in Cape Town. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 42-run stand steadied the ship for the visitors after a shaky start as the hosts dismissed both the openers early.

Virat Kohli won the toss and despite a bit of overcast conditions, chose to bat first. Opener Mayank Agarwal got a life at his personal score of zero as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada got the outside edge but Keegan Petersen dropped a tough chance at third slip. The duo from there on batted steadily to put on 31 runs for the opening wicket.

Protea bowlers kept on persisting as Duanne Olivier bowled three maidens and along with pacer Kagiso Rabada bowled 24 balls in a row. The pressure finally got in as Rahul edged the ball to wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne for 12 off pacer Olivier. In the next over, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Rabada and caught in the second slip by Aiden Markram for 15. Agarwal's wicket meant skipper Virat Kohli's arrival and Rabada welcomed him with a bouncer on the very first ball.

The Indian Test skipper batted patiently along with Cheteshwar Pujara negotiating three maiden overs. Kohli opened his account with a cover drive after facing 15 dot balls. Pujara and Kohli took India's total beyond the 50-run mark. The duo ensured that there was no further damage as the visitors scored 75 for 2 at lunch on day-1.

Team India made two changes in the playing eleven as Virat Kohli replaced Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav came in for injured Mohammed Siraj.

11 January 2022, 17:34 PM

Rahane goes back cheaply

Ajinkya Rahane failed to spend much time in the middle as he departs cheaply after being caught behind off Rabada's delivery. India four down. Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9(12) [4s-2]

11 January 2022, 17:04 PM

Pujara departs

Cheteshwar Pujara missed the half-century mark by 7 runs as he departed after scoring 43. The batter got caught behind after edging Jansen's delivery. India are now three down. Pujara c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43(77) [4s-7] 

11 January 2022, 15:58 PM

India 75/2 at Lunch

Captain Virat Kohli and experienced number three Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 75 for two at lunch after an even opening session on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. The pair have put on an unbeaten 42 for the third wicket with Pujara to resume on 26 and Kohli on 15, after the home side had picked up early wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

 

11 January 2022, 14:46 PM

Double blow for India

Mayank Agarwal walks back for 15, edges Kagiso Rabada to 2nd slip. India are 33/2 in 13th over.

11 January 2022, 14:28 PM

KL Rahul GONE!

Duanne Olivier gets the early breakthrough for South Africa. KL Rahul gets thin edge to keeper. India are 31/1 in 12th over.

11 January 2022, 14:20 PM

India off to a flyer

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have smashes two fours in that Kagiso Rabada over. India are 29/0 in 7 overs.

11 January 2022, 14:12 PM

Mayank Agarwal gets first four

Mayank Agarwal get first four of Indian innings, clips Lungi Ngidi past mid-on for four. India are 15/0 in 5 overs.

11 January 2022, 14:05 PM

DROPPED!

Luck is Mayank Agarwal's side as Keegan Petersen drops him in slips off Kagiso Rabada with the opener on 2. India are 9/0 in 3 overs. 

11 January 2022, 13:40 PM

India open account

Team India have opened their account, first over includes 4 byes from Kagiso Rabada. India are 6/0 after 1st over.

11 January 2022, 13:38 PM

India make two changes

Team India have 2 changes in their playing XI, Virat Kohli replaces Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. No changes for South Africa.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

11 January 2022, 13:30 PM

Virat Kohli wins toss, India bat

Virat Kohli has won the toss and Team India will BAT first.

11 January 2022, 13:19 PM

We are just minutes away from the toss for the 3rd Test in Cape Town.

11 January 2022, 13:19 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

