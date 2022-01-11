हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 3rd Test Match Day 1: Virat Kohli hits fifty

Check Live Updates from Day 1 of IND vs SA 3rd Test being played at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 11).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 - 19:27
Comments |
Virat Kohli's Team India will take on South Africa in the 3rd Test at Newlands in Cape Town. (Source: Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen put hosts in a strong position as India's middle-order crumbled in the post-lunch session of the third cricket test match with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane losing their wickets. Captain Virat Kohli is on the crease with a gritty knock of 40.

With India resuming the post-lunch session at 75 for 2, the South African pacers bowled tightly and did not allow Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to bat freely. The duo managed to put up a 50-run partnership to deny Proteas any early breakthrough. Pujara was more aggressive of the two, capitalizing on the opportunities coming his way.

The gritty partnership was finally broken as left-arm pacer Marco Jansen dismissed Pujara caught behind by wicket-keeper Verreynne for 43 to leave India in a spot of bother at 95 for 3.

Ajinkya Rahane came in to bat after Pujara's dismissal and Jansen managed to find his outside edge too but the ball went in the third slip region where there was no one standing. India reached the triple figure mark as the intriguing contest between the bat and ball continued. Rabada went past Virat Kohli's bat missing the edge by a whisker and the Indian skipper replied back with a six of the very next ball.

Rahane's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for 9 by Rabada who bagged his second wicket and Verreynne took his third catch of the innings. The Mumbai lad did take a review but it did not go his way to leave India tottering at 116/4.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli and got off the mark with a boundary towards gully with the ball going over the fielder's head. Virat Kohli hung in and kept the fight on to take his side to 141/4 at Tea. India scored 66 runs in the session and lost two wickets.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and despite a bit of overcast conditions chose to bat first. Opener Mayank Agarwal got a life on his individual score of zero as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada got the outside edge but Keegan Petersen dropped a tough chance at the third slip. The duo then batted steadily to put on 31 runs for the opening wicket.

Protea bowlers kept on persisting as Duanne Olivier bowled three maidens. The pressure finally yielded results as Rahul edged the ball to wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne for 12 off pacer Olivier. In the next over, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Rabada caught in the second slip by Aiden Markram for 15. Agarwal's wicket meant Kohli's arrival and Rabada welcomed him with a bouncer of the very first ball.

The Indian captain batted patiently along with Cheteshwar Pujara negotiating three maiden overs. Kohli too opened his account with a cover drive after facing 15 dot balls. Pujara and Kohli took India's total beyond the 50-run mark. The duo ensured that there was no further damage as the visitors scored 75 for 2 at lunch on day-1.

Team India made two changes in the playing eleven as Virat Kohli replaced Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav came in for injured Mohammed Siraj.

11 January 2022, 17:34 PM

Rahane goes back cheaply

Ajinkya Rahane failed to spend much time in the middle as he departs cheaply after being caught behind off Rabada's delivery. India four down. Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9(12) [4s-2]

11 January 2022, 17:04 PM

Pujara departs

Cheteshwar Pujara missed the half-century mark by 7 runs as he departed after scoring 43. The batter got caught behind after edging Jansen's delivery. India are now three down. Pujara c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43(77) [4s-7] 

11 January 2022, 15:58 PM

India 75/2 at Lunch

Captain Virat Kohli and experienced number three Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 75 for two at lunch after an even opening session on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. The pair have put on an unbeaten 42 for the third wicket with Pujara to resume on 26 and Kohli on 15, after the home side had picked up early wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

 

11 January 2022, 14:46 PM

Double blow for India

Mayank Agarwal walks back for 15, edges Kagiso Rabada to 2nd slip. India are 33/2 in 13th over.

11 January 2022, 14:28 PM

KL Rahul GONE!

Duanne Olivier gets the early breakthrough for South Africa. KL Rahul gets thin edge to keeper. India are 31/1 in 12th over.

11 January 2022, 14:20 PM

India off to a flyer

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have smashes two fours in that Kagiso Rabada over. India are 29/0 in 7 overs.

11 January 2022, 14:12 PM

Mayank Agarwal gets first four

Mayank Agarwal get first four of Indian innings, clips Lungi Ngidi past mid-on for four. India are 15/0 in 5 overs.

11 January 2022, 14:05 PM

DROPPED!

Luck is Mayank Agarwal's side as Keegan Petersen drops him in slips off Kagiso Rabada with the opener on 2. India are 9/0 in 3 overs. 

11 January 2022, 13:40 PM

India open account

Team India have opened their account, first over includes 4 byes from Kagiso Rabada. India are 6/0 after 1st over.

11 January 2022, 13:38 PM

India make two changes

Team India have 2 changes in their playing XI, Virat Kohli replaces Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. No changes for South Africa.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

11 January 2022, 13:30 PM

Virat Kohli wins toss, India bat

Virat Kohli has won the toss and Team India will BAT first.

11 January 2022, 13:19 PM

We are just minutes away from the toss for the 3rd Test in Cape Town.

11 January 2022, 13:19 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

