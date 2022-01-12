हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa Live score and Updates, 3rd Test: Bumrah strikes, removes Markram

The third and last Test match between India and South Africa is hanging in balance after the end of the opening day's play.     

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - 14:30
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

The third and last Test match between India and South Africa is hanging in balance after the end of the opening day's play. 

India were bowled out for 223 in the first innings and South Africa has lost one wicket in form of their captain Dean Elgar at stumps on Day 1. They trail by 206 runs. 

Indian batters displayed another poor performance with bat as only captain Virat Kohli showed fight and hunger to make runs and stay there for a long time. 

Kohli played a patient knock and in the process scored his second slowest fifty in Tests, coming off 157 balls. 

Bumrah and Co will not look to pick remaining nine wickets and help India recover after a poor batting display.

12 January 2022, 14:03 PM

SA 34/2, trail by 187 runs

Bumrah and Shami continue the hunt for the third wicket. Night watchman Maharaj has been able to cope with so far. Kohli and Co continue to be vocal behind the stumps, motivating bowlers. 

12 January 2022, 13:51 PM

BOOOM! Wicket!

Bumrah nips it back to Markram, who left it and the ball hit the top of off. SA lose first wicket of the day in just the first over. 

SA 17/2, trail by 206 runs

12 January 2022, 13:48 PM

Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday

Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on January 11 and while he was busy with the Day 1 action of the third India vs South Africa Test taking place in Cape Town, the team ensured the cake cutting was done post the close of play. 

Check out the pics here.

 

 

12 January 2022, 13:24 PM

Will it rain on Day 2 of 3rd Test/

Find out in our Cape Town weather report here

12 January 2022, 13:22 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of third Test between India and South Africa being played at Cape Town. 

Day 1 recap: India bowled out for 22, top scorer Virat Kohli with 79. SA lost one wicket in form of Dean Elgar. Currently, trail by 206 runs. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Zee Top 50: Bikram Majithia's claim on Ferozepur incident