India vs South Africa Live score and Updates, 3rd Test: Maharaj departs as Proteas lose third wicket

The third and last Test match between India and South Africa is hanging in balance after the end of the opening day's play.

India were bowled out for 223 in the first innings and South Africa has lost one wicket in form of their captain Dean Elgar at stumps on Day 1. They trail by 206 runs.

Indian batters displayed another poor performance with bat as only captain Virat Kohli showed fight and hunger to make runs and stay there for a long time.

Kohli played a patient knock and in the process scored his second slowest fifty in Tests, coming off 157 balls.

Bumrah and Co will not look to pick remaining nine wickets and help India recover after a poor batting display.