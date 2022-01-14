हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 3rd Test Match Day 4: Keegan Petersen departs for 82

Check the Live score and updates of Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday (January 14).  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 14, 2022 - 16:05
Comments |
Team India pacer Shardul Thakur bowls to Keegan Petersen of South Africa in the third Test. (Source: Twitter)

Rishabh Pant was fearless without being careless during a brilliant hundred in the most adverse circumstances but South Africa were on course for a memorable series win against India on a day when visiting skipper Virat Kohli was left fuming due to a contentious DRS decision in the third and final Test in Cape Town. Pant’s (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 per cent of India’s shoddy second innings total of 198 with Kohli’s 29 off 143 balls being the second highest individual score.

With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa were 101 for 2 at stumps as their dogged skipper Dean Elgar (30) was finally out tickling down the leg side giving India some breathing space going into the fourth and probably the final day of the series. With 111 runs left, the match is expected to end early on Friday either way but at this moment Proteas look way ahead.

Check Live scores and updates of Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa here.

14 January 2022, 15:18 PM

OUT

Wicket for India in this morning. Peterson is out, cleaned up by Shardul Thakur. A wicket or two more here and India will be back in it. 

SA 155/3, need 57 to win

14 January 2022, 15:05 PM

SA running away with this!

Rassie and Peterson keep on doing the good work. Shami and Thakur bowling in tandem and looking to attack the stumps but the two batters are very catious. 

SA 155/2, need 57 to win

 

 

14 January 2022, 14:35 PM

DROPPED!

Cheteshwar Pujara drops Keegan Petersen in the first slip off Jasprit Bumrah on 59. South Africa are now 129/2 in 40 overs and need 83 more to win.

14 January 2022, 14:24 PM

Virat Kohli argues with umpire again!

Skipper Virat Kohli argues with umpire Marais Erasmus again after DRS review for caught-behind appeal for Rassie van der Dussen is turned down. Brings back memories of DRS drama on Day 3. Read more about it here. South Africa are 120/2 in 37 overs, 92 more to win.

14 January 2022, 14:22 PM

Cracking four by Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen smashed Mohammed Shami on the up through the covers for four. South Africa move along to 120/2 in 35 overs and need 92 more to win.

14 January 2022, 14:06 PM

South Africa need 99 more to win

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen have moved hosts along to 113/2 in 33 overs. They now need less than 100 - 99 more to win the third Test and the series.

14 January 2022, 13:47 PM

Keegan Petersen completes FIFTY!

Keegan Petersen squeezes out a double to reach his third fifty off the series off only 65 balls. South Africa are 103/2 and need 109 more to win.

14 January 2022, 13:45 PM

Virat Kohli and Co. eye history

Virat Kohli's Team India need eight wickets to win the third and final Test to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

14 January 2022, 13:45 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

