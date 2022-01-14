India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: Ind vs SA 2021 Live 3rd Test Match Day 4: Keegan Petersen departs for 82

14 January 2022, 15:18 PM
OUT
Wicket for India in this morning. Peterson is out, cleaned up by Shardul Thakur. A wicket or two more here and India will be back in it.
SA 155/3, need 57 to win
14 January 2022, 15:05 PM
SA running away with this!
Rassie and Peterson keep on doing the good work. Shami and Thakur bowling in tandem and looking to attack the stumps but the two batters are very catious.
SA 155/2, need 57 to win
14 January 2022, 14:35 PM
DROPPED!
Cheteshwar Pujara drops Keegan Petersen in the first slip off Jasprit Bumrah on 59. South Africa are now 129/2 in 40 overs and need 83 more to win.
14 January 2022, 14:24 PM
Virat Kohli argues with umpire again!
Skipper Virat Kohli argues with umpire Marais Erasmus again after DRS review for caught-behind appeal for Rassie van der Dussen is turned down. Brings back memories of DRS drama on Day 3. Read more about it here. South Africa are 120/2 in 37 overs, 92 more to win.
14 January 2022, 14:22 PM
Cracking four by Rassie van der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen smashed Mohammed Shami on the up through the covers for four. South Africa move along to 120/2 in 35 overs and need 92 more to win.
14 January 2022, 14:06 PM
South Africa need 99 more to win
Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen have moved hosts along to 113/2 in 33 overs. They now need less than 100 - 99 more to win the third Test and the series.
14 January 2022, 13:47 PM
Keegan Petersen completes FIFTY!
Keegan Petersen squeezes out a double to reach his third fifty off the series off only 65 balls. South Africa are 103/2 and need 109 more to win.
14 January 2022, 13:45 PM
Virat Kohli and Co. eye history
Virat Kohli's Team India need eight wickets to win the third and final Test to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.
All set and raring to go!
LIVE action begins shortly! [?]#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/N8xrfSEmW2
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2022
14 January 2022, 13:45 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.