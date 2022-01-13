India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: India lose Pujara, Rahane early

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara made it to stumps on day two of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground here on Wednesday. At stumps, India were 57/2 in 17 overs, leading by 70 runs. In a see-saw day, India took a narrow 13-run lead as the pace attack shot out South Africa for 210.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball, taking 5/42, his seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket on a pitch that was aiding fast bowlers. Mohammed Shami (2/39), Umesh Yadav (2/64), and Shardul Thakur (1/37) were among the other wicket-takers for the tourists'. For South Africa, Keegan Petersen top-scored with a career-best 72.

With a lead of 13, India almost lost Mayank Agarwal in the third over of the second innings. Agarwal was rapped on pads by a nip-backer from Kagiso Rabada but got to overturn the decision as replays showed the ball missing the stumps.

Agarwal then played a gorgeous straight drive down the ground but Rabada had the last laugh as he dragged the length back and with some away movement, forced Agarwal to play at it and outer edge went to Dean Elgar at first slip.

KL Rahul, who took two classy off-side boundaries off Duanne Olivier, was stuck at the crease and edged straight to Aiden Markram at second slip off Marco Jansen. Kohli and Pujara dug their heels in to put up an unbeaten stand of 33 to ensure India didn't lose any other wicket till stumps arrived.