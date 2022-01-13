हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Ashwin, Shardul depart; IND 7 down

Check the Live score and updates of Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 13, 2022 - 18:01
File image (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant revived India's second innings after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane lost their wickets cheaply in the morning session on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

At the lunch break, India's score read 130/4 -- with the visitors leading by 143 runs. Pant (51*) and Kohli (28*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. Both Kohli and Pant have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 72 runs.

Resuming Day 3 at 57/2, India was given a body blow in the very first over as Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen. Keegan Petersen pulled off a stunner of a catch at leg-slip and Pujara was sent packing, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.

Check Live score and commentary here

In the next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane (1) was dismissed and India was reduced to 58/4, with the visitors' lead being just 71. Rabada bowled a snorter of a ball which caught Rahane's gloves and Dean Elgar took a rebound catch.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and the duo saw out the spells of Rabada and Jansen. Kohli took on the anchor role, while Pant dispatched the loose balls for boundaries. In the end, both batters ensured that India does not lose any more wickets before the lunch interval.

13 January 2022, 17:10 PM

India lose three wickets in quick succession 

India have lost Kohli, Ashwin and Shardul in quick succession after Lunch. The visitors are now 7 down. However, Pant is still going strong and nearing century mark.

13 January 2022, 16:12 PM

India 130/4 at Lunch

Rishabh Pant's attacking 51 and Virat Kohli's patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch. India's overall lead is now 143. The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two.

13 January 2022, 15:52 PM

Pant hits fifty

Rishabh Pant looks in his elements as he completes fifty and that too in just 58 balls. India have surely bounced back from early blows and they are currently leading by 142 runs.

13 January 2022, 14:07 PM

Rahane departs

Misery continues for Rahane as he departs after scoring just a run. Short-length delivery and ball brushed the glove before Elgar at the first slip took a rebound catch.

13 January 2022, 14:03 PM

Pujara departs

The second ball of the Day 3 and Jansen removed Pujara to give a big breakthrough to South Africa. However, it was a fielder's wicket as Keegan Petersen took a high-flying one-handed grab to his right at leg gully to stun everyone. India 3 down. Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9(33) [4s-2]

