India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Ashwin, Shardul depart; IND 7 down

13 January 2022, 17:10 PM
India lose three wickets in quick succession
India have lost Kohli, Ashwin and Shardul in quick succession after Lunch. The visitors are now 7 down. However, Pant is still going strong and nearing century mark.
13 January 2022, 16:12 PM
India 130/4 at Lunch
Rishabh Pant's attacking 51 and Virat Kohli's patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch. India's overall lead is now 143. The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two.
13 January 2022, 15:52 PM
Pant hits fifty
Rishabh Pant looks in his elements as he completes fifty and that too in just 58 balls. India have surely bounced back from early blows and they are currently leading by 142 runs.
13 January 2022, 14:07 PM
Rahane departs
Misery continues for Rahane as he departs after scoring just a run. Short-length delivery and ball brushed the glove before Elgar at the first slip took a rebound catch.
13 January 2022, 14:03 PM
Pujara departs
The second ball of the Day 3 and Jansen removed Pujara to give a big breakthrough to South Africa. However, it was a fielder's wicket as Keegan Petersen took a high-flying one-handed grab to his right at leg gully to stun everyone. India 3 down. Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9(33) [4s-2]