India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Rishabh Pant hits unbeaten ton as India set 212-run target

Check the Live score and updates of Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 13, 2022 - 19:12
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (Source: Twitter)

Rishabh Pant's remained unbeaten on 100 as India was bowled out for 198 in the second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

With India being bowled out for 198, South Africa have been set a target of 212 to win the series 2-1.

Resuming after lunch at 130/4, India faced a major shock as the long partnership of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant came to an end, after the Indian skipper was dismissed by Ngidi, with the team's total at 152/5.

Check Live score and commentary here

Pant was then joined by Ravichandran Ashwin who was also sent by Ngidi after getting caught out by Marco Jensen for just 7 runs. Ashwin's dismissal was followed by Shardul Thakur's wicket for 5 runs, with India's total at 170/7.

Later, Kagiso Rabada struck back and sent Umesh Yadav back to the pavilion, without letting him open his account. Marco Jensen also scalped two wickets in the second session and dismissed Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to restrict India at 198.

Earlier in the first session, India resumed the game at 57/2, where they faced a body blow in the very first over as Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen. Keegan Petersen pulled off a stunner of a catch at leg-slip and Pujara was sent packing, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.

In the next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane (1) was dismissed and India was reduced to 58/4, with the visitors' lead being just 71. Rabada bowled a snorter of a ball which caught Rahane's gloves and Dean Elgar took a rebound catch.

13 January 2022, 18:45 PM

India set 212-run target

Rishabh Pant hit an unbeaten century but failed to get support from other end as India manage to set only 212-run target for the hosts after being bowled out for a mere 198.

13 January 2022, 18:41 PM

Century for Rishabh Pant

Superb innings by Rishabh Pant as he completes his century, his first in South Africa. He has been the lone warrior for the visitors in this innings. India are leading by 208 runs currently with only one wicket in hand.

13 January 2022, 17:10 PM

India lose three wickets in quick succession 

India have lost Kohli, Ashwin and Shardul in quick succession after Lunch. The visitors are now 7 down. However, Pant is still going strong and nearing century mark.

13 January 2022, 16:12 PM

India 130/4 at Lunch

Rishabh Pant's attacking 51 and Virat Kohli's patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch. India's overall lead is now 143. The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two.

13 January 2022, 15:52 PM

Pant hits fifty

Rishabh Pant looks in his elements as he completes fifty and that too in just 58 balls. India have surely bounced back from early blows and they are currently leading by 142 runs.

13 January 2022, 14:07 PM

Rahane departs

Misery continues for Rahane as he departs after scoring just a run. Short-length delivery and ball brushed the glove before Elgar at the first slip took a rebound catch.

13 January 2022, 14:03 PM

Pujara departs

The second ball of the Day 3 and Jansen removed Pujara to give a big breakthrough to South Africa. However, it was a fielder's wicket as Keegan Petersen took a high-flying one-handed grab to his right at leg gully to stun everyone. India 3 down. Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9(33) [4s-2]

