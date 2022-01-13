India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Rishabh Pant hits unbeaten ton as India set 212-run target

13 January 2022, 18:45 PM
India set 212-run target
Rishabh Pant hit an unbeaten century but failed to get support from other end as India manage to set only 212-run target for the hosts after being bowled out for a mere 198.
13 January 2022, 18:41 PM
Century for Rishabh Pant
Superb innings by Rishabh Pant as he completes his century, his first in South Africa. He has been the lone warrior for the visitors in this innings. India are leading by 208 runs currently with only one wicket in hand.
13 January 2022, 17:10 PM
India lose three wickets in quick succession
India have lost Kohli, Ashwin and Shardul in quick succession after Lunch. The visitors are now 7 down. However, Pant is still going strong and nearing century mark.
13 January 2022, 16:12 PM
India 130/4 at Lunch
Rishabh Pant's attacking 51 and Virat Kohli's patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch. India's overall lead is now 143. The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two.
13 January 2022, 15:52 PM
Pant hits fifty
Rishabh Pant looks in his elements as he completes fifty and that too in just 58 balls. India have surely bounced back from early blows and they are currently leading by 142 runs.
13 January 2022, 14:07 PM
Rahane departs
Misery continues for Rahane as he departs after scoring just a run. Short-length delivery and ball brushed the glove before Elgar at the first slip took a rebound catch.
13 January 2022, 14:03 PM
Pujara departs
The second ball of the Day 3 and Jansen removed Pujara to give a big breakthrough to South Africa. However, it was a fielder's wicket as Keegan Petersen took a high-flying one-handed grab to his right at leg gully to stun everyone. India 3 down. Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9(33) [4s-2]