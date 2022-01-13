India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Rishabh Pant hits unbeaten ton as India set 212-run target

Rishabh Pant's remained unbeaten on 100 as India was bowled out for 198 in the second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

With India being bowled out for 198, South Africa have been set a target of 212 to win the series 2-1.

Resuming after lunch at 130/4, India faced a major shock as the long partnership of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant came to an end, after the Indian skipper was dismissed by Ngidi, with the team's total at 152/5.

Pant was then joined by Ravichandran Ashwin who was also sent by Ngidi after getting caught out by Marco Jensen for just 7 runs. Ashwin's dismissal was followed by Shardul Thakur's wicket for 5 runs, with India's total at 170/7.

Later, Kagiso Rabada struck back and sent Umesh Yadav back to the pavilion, without letting him open his account. Marco Jensen also scalped two wickets in the second session and dismissed Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to restrict India at 198.

Earlier in the first session, India resumed the game at 57/2, where they faced a body blow in the very first over as Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen. Keegan Petersen pulled off a stunner of a catch at leg-slip and Pujara was sent packing, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.

In the next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane (1) was dismissed and India was reduced to 58/4, with the visitors' lead being just 71. Rabada bowled a snorter of a ball which caught Rahane's gloves and Dean Elgar took a rebound catch.