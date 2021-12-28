India vs South Africa Live cricket score updates: SA in trouble, lose 4 quick wickets

28 December 2021, 15:29 PM
SA lose Elgar, Petersen
South Africa have lost two early wickets - Dean Elgar (1), Keegan Petersen (15), after bowling out India for 327. For the visitors, Bumrah and Shami picked one wicket each.
28 December 2021, 14:47 PM
Marco Jansen gets first Test wicket
South Africa debutant Marco Jansen got his maiden Test wicket to bring an end to India innings. Jasprit Bumrah edges Jansen to slip as India are bowled out for 327 in 106th over.
28 December 2021, 14:39 PM
Bumrah is hitting out
Jasprit Bumrah is using the long handle, smashes Marco Jansen over mid-off for four to move to 14. India are 327/9 in 104 overs.
28 December 2021, 14:26 PM
Sixth wicket for Lungi Ngidi
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has a sixth wicket now. Mohammed Shami goes for a slog, only to edge Ngidi to Quinton de Kock for 4. India are 308/9 in 101st over.
28 December 2021, 14:18 PM
Shardul Thakur goes for 4
Kagiso Rabada continued Indian collapse, inducing a nick off Shardul Thakur who depart for 4. India are 304/8 in 100 overs. Virat Kohli's side have lost 5 wickets for 32 runs on Day 3.
28 December 2021, 14:13 PM
Lungi Ngidi completes five-wicket haul
Lungi Ngidi completes yet another five-wicket haul in Test cricket with Rishabh Pant his fifth victim. Pant gets inside edge onto bat-pad to depart for 8. India are 296/7 in 99th over.
28 December 2021, 14:08 PM
Kagiso Rabada packs off Ravichandran Ashwin
India's slide on Day 3 continues as Ravichandran Ashwin is dismissed for just 4. Ashwin gets leading edge off Kagiso Rabada. India are 296/6 in 98th over.
28 December 2021, 14:02 PM
Ajinkya Rahane departs for 48
Ajinkya Rahane falls short of fifty, tries to hit on the up but edges Ngidi to keeper Quinton de Kock for 48. India are 291/5 in 97th over.
28 December 2021, 13:57 PM
Rishabh Pant gets his first four
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant gets his first boundary in South Africa. Pant edges Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada past gully for 4. India are 291/4 in 96 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:55 PM
Rahane gets first boundary of Day 3
Ajinkya Rahane moves along to 48 with a single and four off Ngidi. Thick edge off Rahane's blade goes between third slip and gully. India are 286/4 in 95 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:45 PM
Kagiso Rabada sends back KL Rahul
KL Rahul can't add much to his overnight score, departs for 123 edging Kagiso Rabada down the leg-side to Quinton de Kock. India are 278/4 in 94 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:41 PM
Session times on Day 3
Here are the updated session timing on Day 3...
1st session: 10:00 - 12:00, 2nd session: 12:40 - 15:10, 3rd session: 15:30 - 17:30; Overs for the day - 98 overs
28 December 2021, 13:07 PM
Rahane opens scoring on Day 3
Ajinkya Rahane opened India's scoring on Day 3, with a single off the final ball of 91st over bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Rahane moves to 41 and India are 272/3.
28 December 2021, 13:02 PM
Wicket getting better: Rishabh Pant
India wicketkeeper-batter said, "Wicket was a little damp when the play began but it is getting better and better."
28 December 2021, 12:59 PM
Clear skies on Day 3
After Day 2's play was washed out without a ball being bowled, what's the weather like in Centurion on Tuesday. Check here.
28 December 2021, 12:58 PM
