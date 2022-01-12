हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live score and Updates, 3rd Test: Umesh removes der Dussen

Check Live score and updates of Day 2 of India vs South Africa third Test.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - 17:15
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav struck for India as the bowlers maintained a stranglehold over the South Africa batters in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

At the lunch break, South Africa's score read 100/3 -- with the hosts still trailing by 123 runs. Keegan Petersen (40*) and Rassie van der Dussen (17*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 2 at 17/1, South Africa was given a body blow straightaway as Aiden Markram (8) was bowled through the gate by Jasprit Bumrah and this brought Keegan Petersen to the middle. Petersen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj put on 28 runs for the third wicket.

However, the introduction of Umesh Yadav into the bowling attack paid off as he bowled nightwatchman Maharaj (25), reducing South Africa to 45/3 in the 21st over.

In the end, Petersen and van der Dussen ensured that South Africa does not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas.

12 January 2022, 16:36 PM

Rassie van der Dussen departs

South Africa lose their fourth wicket as Umesh Yadav removes der Dussen. van der Dussen c Kohli b Umesh Yadav 21(54)

12 January 2022, 16:02 PM

SA 100/3 at Lunch

Jasprit Bumrah took an early wicket but India bowled without luck as South Africa reached 100 for three at lunch on day two of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands, still 123 runs behind the tourists' first innings score of 223.

12 January 2022, 14:54 PM

Bowled!

Umesh Yadav strikes, the scrambled seam again, nipped back and cleaned up Maharaj. The partnership breaks. Maharaj did well as night watchman. 

SA 45/3, trail by 178 runs

12 January 2022, 14:31 PM

Maharaj and Peterson build on

The pair is batting well and the pace bowling gets tougher under the hot weather. Kohlo pepping them up from slips. Ashwin could be soon be in to try his luck. Thakur and Umesh bowling in tandem right now. 

SA 45/2, trail by 178 runs

12 January 2022, 14:03 PM

SA 34/2, trail by 187 runs

Bumrah and Shami continue the hunt for the third wicket. Night watchman Maharaj has been able to cope with so far. Kohli and Co continue to be vocal behind the stumps, motivating bowlers. 

12 January 2022, 13:51 PM

BOOOM! Wicket!

Bumrah nips it back to Markram, who left it and the ball hit the top of off. SA lose first wicket of the day in just the first over. 

SA 17/2, trail by 206 runs

12 January 2022, 13:48 PM

Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday

Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on January 11 and while he was busy with the Day 1 action of the third India vs South Africa Test taking place in Cape Town, the team ensured the cake cutting was done post the close of play. 

Check out the pics here.

 

 

12 January 2022, 13:24 PM

Will it rain on Day 2 of 3rd Test/

Find out in our Cape Town weather report here

12 January 2022, 13:22 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of third Test between India and South Africa being played at Cape Town. 

Day 1 recap: India bowled out for 22, top scorer Virat Kohli with 79. SA lost one wicket in form of Dean Elgar. Currently, trail by 206 runs. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

