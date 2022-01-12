India vs South Africa Live score and Updates, 3rd Test: SA 176/7 at Tea

12 January 2022, 18:02 PM
Shami picks two in an over
Mohammad Shami bagged two wickets - Temba Bevuma (28) and Kyle Verreynne (0), in an over to put South Africa on backfoot as they are now six down.
12 January 2022, 16:36 PM
Rassie van der Dussen departs
South Africa lose their fourth wicket as Umesh Yadav removes der Dussen. van der Dussen c Kohli b Umesh Yadav 21(54)
12 January 2022, 16:02 PM
SA 100/3 at Lunch
Jasprit Bumrah took an early wicket but India bowled without luck as South Africa reached 100 for three at lunch on day two of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands, still 123 runs behind the tourists' first innings score of 223.
12 January 2022, 14:54 PM
Bowled!
Umesh Yadav strikes, the scrambled seam again, nipped back and cleaned up Maharaj. The partnership breaks. Maharaj did well as night watchman.
SA 45/3, trail by 178 runs
12 January 2022, 14:31 PM
Maharaj and Peterson build on
The pair is batting well and the pace bowling gets tougher under the hot weather. Kohlo pepping them up from slips. Ashwin could be soon be in to try his luck. Thakur and Umesh bowling in tandem right now.
SA 45/2, trail by 178 runs
12 January 2022, 14:03 PM
SA 34/2, trail by 187 runs
Bumrah and Shami continue the hunt for the third wicket. Night watchman Maharaj has been able to cope with so far. Kohli and Co continue to be vocal behind the stumps, motivating bowlers.
12 January 2022, 13:51 PM
BOOOM! Wicket!
Bumrah nips it back to Markram, who left it and the ball hit the top of off. SA lose first wicket of the day in just the first over.
SA 17/2, trail by 206 runs
12 January 2022, 13:48 PM
Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday
Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on January 11 and while he was busy with the Day 1 action of the third India vs South Africa Test taking place in Cape Town, the team ensured the cake cutting was done post the close of play.
12 January 2022, 13:24 PM
Will it rain on Day 2 of 3rd Test/
12 January 2022, 13:22 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of third Test between India and South Africa being played at Cape Town.
Day 1 recap: India bowled out for 22, top scorer Virat Kohli with 79. SA lost one wicket in form of Dean Elgar. Currently, trail by 206 runs.
