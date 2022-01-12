हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa Live score and Updates, 3rd Test: SA 176/7 at Tea

Check Live score and updates of Day 2 of India vs South Africa third Test.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - 18:59
(Source: Twitter)

Mohammed Shami struck crucial blows as India gained upper hand against South Africa in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

At the tea break, South Africa's score read 176/7 -- with the hosts still trailing by 47 runs. Keegan Petersen (70*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session on Day 2 at 100/3, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen (21) added 12 more runs to the total before the latter was scalped by Umesh Yadav in the 40th over with Proteas still trailing by 111 runs.

Temba Bavuma joined Petersen in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace as South Africa got back into the match. In the 50th over, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a catch of Bavuma, and to put insult to injury, South Africa ended up having five bonus runs as the ball rolled onto the helmet behind the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Finally, the partnership was broken by Mohammed Shami as he had Bavuma (28) caught at the hands of Virat Kohli at the second slip. Two balls later, Shami dismissed Kyle Verreynne (0) and South Africa found itself at 159/6, still trailing India by 64 runs. Right on the cusp of tea break, Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Marco Jansen (7).

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas.

12 January 2022, 18:02 PM

Shami picks two in an over

Mohammad Shami bagged two wickets - Temba Bevuma (28) and Kyle Verreynne (0), in an over to put South Africa on backfoot as they are now six down.

12 January 2022, 16:36 PM

Rassie van der Dussen departs

South Africa lose their fourth wicket as Umesh Yadav removes der Dussen. van der Dussen c Kohli b Umesh Yadav 21(54)

12 January 2022, 16:02 PM

SA 100/3 at Lunch

Jasprit Bumrah took an early wicket but India bowled without luck as South Africa reached 100 for three at lunch on day two of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands, still 123 runs behind the tourists' first innings score of 223.

12 January 2022, 14:54 PM

Bowled!

Umesh Yadav strikes, the scrambled seam again, nipped back and cleaned up Maharaj. The partnership breaks. Maharaj did well as night watchman. 

SA 45/3, trail by 178 runs

12 January 2022, 14:31 PM

Maharaj and Peterson build on

The pair is batting well and the pace bowling gets tougher under the hot weather. Kohlo pepping them up from slips. Ashwin could be soon be in to try his luck. Thakur and Umesh bowling in tandem right now. 

SA 45/2, trail by 178 runs

12 January 2022, 14:03 PM

SA 34/2, trail by 187 runs

Bumrah and Shami continue the hunt for the third wicket. Night watchman Maharaj has been able to cope with so far. Kohli and Co continue to be vocal behind the stumps, motivating bowlers. 

12 January 2022, 13:51 PM

BOOOM! Wicket!

Bumrah nips it back to Markram, who left it and the ball hit the top of off. SA lose first wicket of the day in just the first over. 

SA 17/2, trail by 206 runs

12 January 2022, 13:48 PM

Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday

Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on January 11 and while he was busy with the Day 1 action of the third India vs South Africa Test taking place in Cape Town, the team ensured the cake cutting was done post the close of play. 

Check out the pics here.

 

 

12 January 2022, 13:24 PM

Will it rain on Day 2 of 3rd Test/

Find out in our Cape Town weather report here

12 January 2022, 13:22 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of third Test between India and South Africa being played at Cape Town. 

Day 1 recap: India bowled out for 22, top scorer Virat Kohli with 79. SA lost one wicket in form of Dean Elgar. Currently, trail by 206 runs. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

