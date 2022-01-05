IND vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 3: Elgar, van der Dussen take SA to 118/2 at stumps

5 January 2022, 20:56 PM
Stumps, Day 3!
What a day of Test cricket.
Rahane and Pujara shone in the morning and then the Indian middle order fought hard to take India to a decent position in this Test.
SA were given a 240-run target and what a fight now from Proteas. Dean Elgar leading from the front and is not out currently on 46 off 121 balls. Rassie van der Dussen is partnering him and we have an exciting day of Test cricket on Day 2 in offer.
Let's see how things pan out tomorrow with rain threal also looming large.
SA 118/2, need 122 more to win
5 January 2022, 16:12 PM
India set 240-run target
Team India were bowled out for 266 in the second innings as they set a 240-run target for South Africa. Pujara, Rahane hit fifty each while Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten at 40. For the hosts, Rabad, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets each, while Olivier pick a wicket.
5 January 2022, 15:06 PM
India 188/6 at Lunch
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara struck half-centuries before Kagiso Rabada took three wickets to leave India at 188/6 at lunch on day three of the second Test at the Wanderers. At lunch, India are leading by 161 runs with Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur at the crease.
5 January 2022, 14:58 PM
Pant departs
Rabada strikes again to remove dangerous batter, Rishabh Pant, for a duck. Pant stepped out of the crease and swing the bat with full power but only managed to edge it to the wicket-keeper. India are now five down.
5 January 2022, 14:43 PM
Double blow for India
Rabada removes well-set batters Rahane and Pujara to put India on the backfoot.
5 January 2022, 14:24 PM
Rahane hits fifty
After Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane also completes fifty to put India in a good position. Surely a confidence booster for Rahane.
5 January 2022, 14:14 PM
Pujara hits fifty
Cheteshwar Pujara has finally found his lost form as he completes his fifty in the second innings. He will definitely aim for a century to gain some confidence after performing poorly in previous innings in this tour.
5 January 2022, 14:05 PM
India take 100-plus lead
Rahane and Pujara have played mature innings so far to help India take 100-plus lead. On the other hand, South Africa are yet to pick a wicket on Day 3.
5 January 2022, 13:34 PM
Rahane and Pujara in the middle
Rahane and Pujara resume the second innings for India as Day 3 starts. South Africa are eyeing an early breakthrough here.