IND vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 3: India set 240-run target for hosts

5 January 2022, 15:06 PM
India 188/6 at Lunch
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara struck half-centuries before Kagiso Rabada took three wickets to leave India at 188/6 at lunch on day three of the second Test at the Wanderers. At lunch, India are leading by 161 runs with Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur at the crease.
5 January 2022, 14:58 PM
Pant departs
Rabada strikes again to remove dangerous batter, Rishabh Pant, for a duck. Pant stepped out of the crease and swing the bat with full power but only managed to edge it to the wicket-keeper. India are now five down.
5 January 2022, 14:43 PM
Double blow for India
Rabada removes well-set batters Rahane and Pujara to put India on the backfoot.
5 January 2022, 14:24 PM
Rahane hits fifty
After Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane also completes fifty to put India in a good position. Surely a confidence booster for Rahane.
5 January 2022, 14:14 PM
Pujara hits fifty
Cheteshwar Pujara has finally found his lost form as he completes his fifty in the second innings. He will definitely aim for a century to gain some confidence after performing poorly in previous innings in this tour.
5 January 2022, 14:05 PM
India take 100-plus lead
Rahane and Pujara have played mature innings so far to help India take 100-plus lead. On the other hand, South Africa are yet to pick a wicket on Day 3.
5 January 2022, 13:34 PM
Rahane and Pujara in the middle
Rahane and Pujara resume the second innings for India as Day 3 starts. South Africa are eyeing an early breakthrough here.