IND vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Match Day 3: India set 240-run target for hosts

Check the Live score and updates of Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test being played in Johannesburg on Wednesday (December 5).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 - 17:38
File image (Source: Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets to help South Africa come back in the second Test against India in the first session of Day 3 on Wednesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had steadied the ship for India with their respective fifties but Rabada removed both batters to lead South Africa's fight back on Wednesday morning.

India went to Lunch on Day Three at 188/6 with a lead of 161 runs after Lungi Ngidi removed R Ashwin just at the cusp of the break.

Resuming Day Three, Pujara and Rahane added 70 more runs to the overnight tally before Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough for South Africa.

Rabada got Rahane out caught behind for 58 before trapping Pujara in front of the stumps. The right-handed bowler didn't stop here and went onto dismiss Rishabh Pant as India lost the third wicket on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pujara and Rahane had extended India's lead to 58 runs in the second innings.

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard had read 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara and Rahane on Tuesday then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs.

5 January 2022, 15:06 PM

India 188/6 at Lunch

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara struck half-centuries before Kagiso Rabada took three wickets to leave India at 188/6 at lunch on day three of the second Test at the Wanderers. At lunch, India are leading by 161 runs with Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur at the crease.

5 January 2022, 14:58 PM

Pant departs

Rabada strikes again to remove dangerous batter, Rishabh Pant, for a duck. Pant stepped out of the crease and swing the bat with full power but only managed to edge it to the wicket-keeper. India are now five down. 

5 January 2022, 14:43 PM

Double blow for India

Rabada removes well-set batters Rahane and Pujara to put India on the backfoot.

5 January 2022, 14:24 PM

Rahane hits fifty

After Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane also completes fifty to put India in a good position. Surely a confidence booster for Rahane. 

5 January 2022, 14:14 PM

Pujara hits fifty

Cheteshwar Pujara has finally found his lost form as he completes his fifty in the second innings. He will definitely aim for a century to gain some confidence after performing poorly in previous innings in this tour.

5 January 2022, 14:05 PM

India take 100-plus lead

Rahane and Pujara have played mature innings so far to help India take 100-plus lead. On the other hand, South Africa are yet to pick a wicket on Day 3. 

5 January 2022, 13:34 PM

Rahane and Pujara in the middle

Rahane and Pujara resume the second innings for India as Day 3 starts. South Africa are eyeing an early breakthrough here.

