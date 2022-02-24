India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Highlights: India thrash SL by 62 runs

24 February 2022, 22:11 PM India take 1-0 lead in the T20I series beating Sri Lanka by 62 runs, thanks to the tight bowling effort from India's bowling attack. Great knocks from Ishan Kishan (89), Rohit Sharma (44) and Shreyas Iyer 57*, seal the deal for the Men in Blue. Positive and dominant victory for India. Sri Lanka- 137/6 after 20 overs

24 February 2022, 22:07 PM Venkatesh smacked for a SIX Chameera smacks Venkatesh Iyer for six over deep mid-wicket, boundary after that to follow. Iyer's 18th over gone for 21 runs as Chameera hits two boundaries and a six. Sri Lanka- 125/6 (18 overs)

24 February 2022, 21:57 PM Venkatesh Iyer strikes again After getting smacked away for a maximum Venkatesh Iyer bowls smartly to Karunaratne, pitching it slow and wide like a trap. Karunaratne gets too eager to play the wide ball but only nicks it behind to Ishan Kishan. Chameera comes at the crease now for Sri Lanka Sri Lanka-98/6 (16 overs), Asalanka 39(36) & Chameera 1 (1)

24 February 2022, 21:50 PM Hooda gets the treatment Deepak Hooda smashed for 14 runs off the 15th over, Sri Lanka batters finally getting a move on now. Asalanka looking good 38 off 33 and Karunaratne 15 off 12 balls. Sri Lanka-90/5 (15 over)

24 February 2022, 21:44 PM 13 overs complete for India India on the course to win 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, it looks all done and dusted for the Lankans as India giving no easy pickings to their batters. Rohit Sharma trying every bowler available as debutant Deepak Hooda gets a chance with the ball now. Sri Lanka- 67/5, Karunaratne 4 (5) & Asalanka 26 (28)

24 February 2022, 21:32 PM India all over Sri Lanka, Another wicket falls Sri Lanka struggling to get runs on board as they deal in singles and doubles but they boundaries and sixes. Shanaka trying the reverse sweep only manages to each Bhuvneshwar Kumar at short 3rd man, Chahal becomes India's highest wicket taker beating Jasprit Bumrah. SL- 60/5 (11 overs)

24 February 2022, 21:29 PM Jadeja packs Chandimal Jadeja saw Dinesh Chandimal stepping out the crease and what a beautiful ball to beat him. Ishan Kishan does the job as wicket-keeper stumping Chandimal. Sri lanka-51/4 (9.2)

24 February 2022, 21:23 PM Sri Lanka feeling the pressure The required run rate going high to 13.64 and Sri Lanka batters feeling it now. Experience man Dinesh Chandimal looking to better the situation for Lanka now. India looking to bounce back from those two dropped catches. Sri Lanka- 50/3 (9 overs), Chandimal 10 (8) & Asalanka 16 (16)

24 February 2022, 21:19 PM Venkatesh Iyer gets a wicket! All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer gets Liyanage caught by Sanju Samson. Slower one and the batter couldn't pick it up. Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now for the 7th over of India. Sri Lanka-36/3 (7 overs)

24 February 2022, 21:16 PM Chahal into the attack Leg spinner Chahal bowls one in the power play, gets Asalanka out for LBW. But the decision is reviewed and given not out. India mounting on Sri Lanka slowly. Sri Lanka-29/2 (6 overs), Asalanka 8 (9) & Liyanage 8 (13)

24 February 2022, 21:08 PM India looking to finish Sri Lanka early Sri Lanka cornered by the India bowling attack. Great spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get India in the commanding position. Sri Lanka- 25/2 (5 overs), Janith Liyanaga 6 (12) & Charith Asalanka 6 (5)

24 February 2022, 21:01 PM OUT! Kamil Mishara caught by skipper Rohit Sharma bowled by Bhuvneshwar 13(12), after a drop catch life line from Venkatesh Iyer, second he's caught. Sri Lanka-16/2 (3)

24 February 2022, 20:45 PM Bhuvneshwar strikes first! First ball OUT! Janith Liyanage BOWLED on first ball. India off to a flying start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his first wicket. Sri Lanka-0/1 (0.1)

24 February 2022, 20:34 PM India give Sri Lanka 200 runs target to chase in the 1st T20I of the series, thanks to Ishan Kishan's astonishing knock of 89, skipper Rohit Sharma also played a very good innings of 44 but Shreyas Iyer's firing 57* got India to a commanding total.

24 February 2022, 20:28 PM Shreyas Iyer gets going now Shreyas Iyer after being dropped punishes Sri Lanka with a six and boundary. Bad display of fielding by the Lanka players, first Kishan then Iyer, both dangerous batters dropped at crucial time. India-183/2 (19 overs), Shreyas 42 (23) & Jadeja 2 (3)

24 February 2022, 20:21 PM Kishan depart for 89 Ishan Kishan gone for 89 off 56 balls, great knock by the young man. Beaten by the bounce, tried to pull it but couldn't time it well enough. India still in a good position to put up a good target. Ravindra Jadeja walks in at number 4. India-155/2 (17 overs)

24 February 2022, 20:18 PM Kishan punishing Kumara! Left-hander Ishan Kishan giving Kumara the treatment. 17 runs from that 16th over. Back-to-back boundaries and a six from Ishan to seal the over for India. India-147/1 (16 overs), Kishan 88 (54) & Shreyas 11 (10)

24 February 2022, 20:13 PM Iyer & Kishan going well Young guns Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan looking to guide India for a challenging total. Good running and chemistry shown by both batter but Sri Lanka have built some pressure since Rohit Sharma's departure. India-127/1 (14 overs), Kishan 72 (46) & Shreyas 7 (6)

24 February 2022, 19:59 PM Rohit Sharma bowled! Sri Lanka finally get their first wicket, Rohit Sharma beaten by the slower one from Kumara. Bad luck for Sharma as the ball didn't bounce at all. Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3. India-112/1 (12 over), Ishan Kishan 65 (39) & Shreyas Iyer 1 (1)

24 February 2022, 19:49 PM Kishan & Rohit complete 100-run partnership Ishan Kishan looking on song tonight, some beautiful cricketing shots from the youngster so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma supporting the partnership equally. Both batters looking to take on Sri Lanka bowlers. India-103/0 (10.3), Rohit 42 (29) & Kishan 59 (34)

24 February 2022, 19:41 PM Kishan completes FIFTY! Ishan Kishan gets his 2nd half-century in T20I. Rohit Sharma slog sweeps spinner Vandersay for a maximum. Beautiful batting from both the openers of India. Sri Lanka still searching for that 1 st break-away. India-91/0 (9.3 overs), Rohit 38 (26) & Ishan 51 (31)

24 February 2022, 19:37 PM Kishan & Rohit going at it Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking in the mood tonight to punish Sri Lanka bowlers, India going at a runrate of 9.7 per over. India- 79/0 (8.1), Rohit 30 (22) & 47 (28)

24 February 2022, 19:34 PM Kishan SURVIVES! Sri Lanka slip a chance to get Kishan out, left-hander's catch dropped at mid-wicket. India-67/0

24 February 2022, 19:28 PM Kishan & Rohit finish an explosive powerplay Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma get India in the commanding seat after the power-play. A great display of batting so far by the Left-hander Kishan. Sri Lanka in trouble now... India-58/0 (6 overs), Ishan 39 (22) & Rohit 17 (14)

24 February 2022, 19:18 PM Kishan smacks Kumara for a maximum! Ishan Kishan pulls away Lankan fast-bowler Kumara for a six and a boundary. Youngster finally gets the start he's been eyeing for a long time now. Great over for India, 14 runs off it. India-40/0 (4 overs), Rohit 12 (12) & Kishan 26 (14)

24 February 2022, 19:13 PM Kishan packs Karunaratne for back-to-back boundaries Youngster Ishan Kishan gets going now for India, hits fast-bowler Karunaratne for three boundaries in the same over. India off to a flying start now. Expensive over for Sri Lanka. India-26/0 (3overs), Rohit 9 (7) & Kishan 15 (10)

24 February 2022, 19:03 PM Rohit Sharma hits the first boundary for India India openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan after kicking off the innings slowly, looking to get comfortable now. Rohit hits the first four for India in th 2nd over. India- 11/0 (2 overs)

24 February 2022, 18:39 PM Here we go! Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for India, For Sri Lanka Dushmantha Chameera (right-arm fast bowler) to bowl the first over.

24 February 2022, 18:31 PM India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara Deepak Hooda makes his T20I debut for India.

24 February 2022, 18:26 PM TOSS- Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl first.

24 February 2022, 18:08 PM Deepak Hooda to make T20 debut Rohit Sharma has handed cap to Deepak Hooda. After making his ODI debut, Hooda now to play for India in T20s.

24 February 2022, 18:07 PM To warm up before the game starts, take a quick look at Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium's T20I records. Click here to read the stats piece.