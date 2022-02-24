India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score and Update: Rohit, Kishan off to solid start

24 February 2022, 18:39 PM
Here we go! Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for India, For Sri Lanka Dushmantha Chameera (right-arm fast bowler) to bowl the first over.
24 February 2022, 18:31 PM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
Deepak Hooda makes his T20I debut for India.
24 February 2022, 18:26 PM
TOSS- Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl first.
24 February 2022, 18:08 PM
Deepak Hooda to make T20 debut
Rohit Sharma has handed cap to Deepak Hooda. After making his ODI debut, Hooda now to play for India in T20s.
24 February 2022, 18:07 PM
To warm up before the game starts, take a quick look at Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium's T20I records.
24 February 2022, 17:57 PM
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka. Not long ago, India demolished West Indies at home, clean sweeping them in both ODIs and T20s and Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a repeat of the performance against the neighbours.
Toss at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.