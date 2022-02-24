India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score and Update: Rohit, Kishan off to solid start

Preview, 1st T20: After completing 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies, India will look to topple Sri Lankans in the upcoming T20 series that kickstarts today in Lucknow.

Not to forget, India will field a playing XI without Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar. While Kohli and Pant have been rested, Surya and Deepak are out due to injury.

Good news is that Jasprit Bumrah returns to the fold and he will have the onus of leading the bowling group minus Chahar.

Sanju Samson, who has returns to the squad, is expected to play in place of Surya.

Sri Lanka will miss the services of Wanindu Hasaranga who will be missing in the match due to Covid.

Squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando