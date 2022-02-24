हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score and Update: Rohit, Kishan off to solid start

Check out live score and updates from 1st T20 between India and Sri Lanka being played in Lucknow

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 24, 2022 - 19:18
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

Preview, 1st T20: After completing 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies, India will look to topple Sri Lankans in the upcoming T20 series that kickstarts today in Lucknow. 

Not to forget, India will field a playing XI without Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar. While Kohli and Pant have been rested, Surya and Deepak are out due to injury. 

Good news is that Jasprit Bumrah returns to the fold and he will have the onus of leading the bowling group minus Chahar. 

Sanju Samson, who has returns to the squad, is expected to play in place of Surya. 

Sri Lanka will miss the services of Wanindu Hasaranga who will be missing in the match due to Covid. 

Squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

24 February 2022, 18:39 PM

Here we go! Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for India, For Sri Lanka Dushmantha Chameera (right-arm fast bowler) to bowl the first over.

24 February 2022, 18:31 PM

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

Deepak Hooda makes his T20I debut for India.

24 February 2022, 18:26 PM

TOSS- Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl first.

24 February 2022, 18:08 PM

Deepak Hooda to make T20 debut

Rohit Sharma has handed cap to Deepak Hooda. After making his ODI debut, Hooda now to play for India in T20s.

24 February 2022, 18:07 PM

To warm up before the game starts, take a quick look at Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium's T20I records. 

Click here to read the stats piece.

24 February 2022, 17:57 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka. Not long ago, India demolished West Indies at home, clean sweeping them in both ODIs and T20s and Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a repeat of the performance against the neighbours. 

Toss at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates. 

